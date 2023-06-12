India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: India Sink Vanuatu, IND 1-0 VUT

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 00:18 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
India beat Vanuatu 1-0 courtesy of an 85th-minute strike from the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri at the Kalinga Stadium in the Intercontinental Cup in Odisha on Monday.
With the positive result, India have notched up two wins in as many games in the tournament and sealed progress into the final by doing so. Read More
FULL TIME!
India have done it.
The Blue Tigers beat Vanuatu 1-0 at the Kalinga Stadium to seal their place in the final of the intercontinental cup.
Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s lone strike was enough to send the home crowd in delirium as he volleyed a powerful strike into the back of the net after 85 minutes of play.
IND 1-0 VUT
Not long to go now as India are almost there.
Can they hold on?
Chhetri is withdrawn and replaced by the fresh legs of Rahim.
OFF- Chhetri.
ON- Rahin
GOAL!
Sunil Chhetri has done it.
A delightful cross in from the left is chested down by the captain before he unleashes a ferocious left-footed volley into the net to send the Kalinga Stadium into a roar.
IND 1-0 VUT
India throwing everything at the Vanuatu side hoping to dig out a goal.
We head into the final quarter-hour of the game and the scoreboard still hasn’t moved.
Despite a number of chances created by the home side, the Indian team hasn’t managed to make it count.
Will that change?
Nandakumar, who has worked incredibly hard on his debut is withdrawn in favour of the incoming Chhangte.
OFF- Nandakumar.
ON- Chhangte.
Igor Stimac decides to make three substitutions in order to bring about a change in the scoreline.
OFF- Liston, Rohit, Rowlin
ON- Thapa, Samad, Jeakson
Mahesh swings a lovely cross into the box to put the ball on a platter for Chhetri in the centre.
However, the skipper is thrown off his stride as the keeper comes out of the line to clear it.
The keeper misses the ball completely and Chhetri can’t adjust his position in time to put the ball into the net.
Huge let-off for Vanuatu.
Chhetri does brilliantly in the edge of the area as he dummies a couple of defenders before rolling the ball back to Liston, who decides to shoot first time.
But his shot is blocked by the defender in front of him and the play goes on.
Chhetri tries to get on the scoresheet as he goes surging upfield.
He ghosts past a defender and sees some space leading into the danger area.
He runs hard, but the last defender picks the ball off him in the nick of time.
India have started the second half in the same ilk as they did the first.
Pressing high up and looking to force the Vanuatu players into a mistake when on the ball.
But, the Vanuatu back line isn’t taking any chances and manages to clear the danger.
SECOND HALF!
Vanuatu get the ball rolling after the break.
Will either team manage to open the scoring in the second period of the game at the glorious Kalinga Stadium?
IND 0-0 VUT
HALF TIME!
The referee brings the first period to a close and the deadlock is still not broken.
The teams head into the dressing rooms all level after the first 45 minutes.
IND 0-0 VUT
The fourth official signals for four minutes of time to be added on for stoppages before the half time break.
Can India get ahead before the interval?
IND 0-0 VUT
Mahesh does brilliantly on the left flank to beat a defender and deliver a beauty of a cross into the Chhetri waiting in the area.
The captain doesn’t manage to connect the header as he would have liked and his shot flies askew.
Another big chance goes begging.
Nandakumar is played into the box thanks to a brilliant through ball.
The winger does well to latch onto the ball and gets a shot away.
But, his attempt is just wide of the post.
IND 0-0 VUT
India work a throw in from the right to the feet of Liston waiting at the edge of the box.
The 24-year-old turns well and gets a shot away as he tests the Vanuatu keeper, who blocks the ball and curls up to hold on to the spillage off the block to keep it out of the reach from the prying Indian attack.
Jonathan paces down the right wing and is provided with the ball as the player sidesteps an onrushing Indian defender on the edge of the box.
He tries to get in a cross with the outside of the boot, but it lands in between his teammates lurking in the box and is played out of trouble by the Indian back line.
A good passage of play results in Liston with a chance to shoot as he receives the ball at the edge of the box.
However, his shot misses the target and flies over the bar.
20 minutes down and no body has broken the deadlock yet.
IND 0-0 VUT
Subashish goes on a brilliant run o into the danger area as he speeds down the left before pulling the ball back for Nandakumar.
The Chennai-born player’s eyes light up as he seeks to get a goal on his debut.
The 27-year-old shoots, but it is blocked by the defender standing in front of him.
Another chance goes begging.
The hosts have a chance to go up as the ball is swung right into the head of captain Chhetri, who manages to connect with the ball on the jump.
However, the skipper’s attempt flies just over the bar.
India dominating the game up until this point.
IND 0-0 VUT
A cross whipped in from the right by Pritham is cleared out by the Vanuatu defence, but the ball is not out of danger.
India pick the loose ball up and attempt a shot through Nandakumar, but his shot is struck high over the bar.
India try to play out from the back with the keeper involved in the link-up as Vanuatu try to press India out of position.
But, the home team manages to hold n to the ball and move it upfield.
They try to whip a cross in from the right, but the visiting defence is at hand to close the attack down.
India have started the game on a positive note trying to push forward.
Debutant Nandakumar flicks the ball back to the incoming Chhetri from the left side of the danger area.
The Indian skipper shapes to shoot, but his shot is blocked and comes to Nandakumar, who lashes at it and sends the ball off target.
KICK OFF!
Here we go as India get the action underway at the Kalinga Stadium looking to continue their winning start to the tournament.
IND 0-0 VUT
India will start off in a 4-4-2 formation with Liston and Chhetri starting up front.
While Vanuatu have opted for a 4-2-3-1 shape to start off.
India are dressed in all red, while the Vanuatu side will be seen in their yellow and black kit.
Minutes away from kick-off now.
Team India rock up to the Kalinga Stadium brimming with confidence.
Chhetri chested down a cross from the left before he fired a left-footed volley into the net to send the Kalinga Stadium into a roar.
The striker tucked the ball under his shirt in celebration of the goal and answered questions regarding the same after the game as he announced that his wife and him are expecting a child.
When will the Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu be played?
The Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu will be played on 12th June.
Where will the match between India and Vanuatu be played?
The match between India and Vanuatu is to be played in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
What time will India and Vanuatu Intercontinental match start?
The match between India and Vanuatu will start at 7:30 PM.
How to live stream India and Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match?
Disney+Hotstar will allow the users to live stream the match. Apart from this, Jio users can log into their JioTV app to stream the match.
How to watch India vs Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match on TV?
The live telecast of the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.
What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2023?
The four teams will be placed in a single group and they will be made to face off against one another in a round-robin format. Each team will play a total of 3 matches before the top 2 teams have been qualified for the finals.
India predicted starting XI – Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Apiua, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri