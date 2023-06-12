India vs Vanuatu LIVE Scores and Updates, Intercontinental Cup: India Sink Vanuatu, IND 1-0 VUT

Chhetri chested down a cross from the left before he fired a left-footed volley into the net to send the Kalinga Stadium into a roar.

The striker tucked the ball under his shirt in celebration of the goal and answered questions regarding the same after the game as he announced that his wife and him are expecting a child.

When will the Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The Intercontinental match between India and Vanuatu will be played on 12th June.

Where will the match between India and Vanuatu be played?

The match between India and Vanuatu is to be played in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

What time will India and Vanuatu Intercontinental match start?

The match between India and Vanuatu will start at 7:30 PM.

How to live stream India and Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match?

Disney+Hotstar will allow the users to live stream the match. Apart from this, Jio users can log into their JioTV app to stream the match.

How to watch India vs Vanuatu, Intercontinental Cup 2023 match on TV?

The live telecast of the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels.

What is the format of Intercontinental Cup 2023?

The four teams will be placed in a single group and they will be made to face off against one another in a round-robin format. Each team will play a total of 3 matches before the top 2 teams have been qualified for the finals.

India predicted starting XI – Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Apiua, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri