India Climb to 100th Spot in Latest FIFA World Rankings, Argentina Stay Top

The Indian men’s football team are ranked number 100 inth latest FIFA World Rankings, which was realesed on Thursday, climbing one spot from the last update back in April.

India can climb further up by one spot if they manage to beat Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semi-final on Saturday come July. India have already beaten Lebanon on their way to the Intercontinental Cup triumph.

Argentina continue to lead the FIFA World Ranking, nearly three months on from regaining top spot. La Albiceleste remain out front thanks to friendly wins over Australia and Indonesia. The top three is also unchanged, with the reigning world champions staying ahead of France and Brazil.

There has been movement behind them. England and and Belgium, who swaped places, as do Croatia (6th, plus 1) and Netherlands (7th, minus 1). Newly crowned CONCACAF Nations League champions USA (11th, plus 2) close in on the Top 10, where Spain (10th) manage to remain thanks to their UEFA Nations League triumph.