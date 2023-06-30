India Coach Igor Stimac Handed Two Match Ban, Fined USD 500 for Red Card Against Kuwait

India head coach Igor Stimac was on Friday handed a two-match ban for his red-card offence after he argued with the match officials during the home side’s 1-1 draw against Kuwait in their last group match of the SAFF Championships football.

Stimac was also fined USD 500 as the SAFF Disciplinary Committee deemed it a fit case for suspending him for more than one match.

He was also handed a red card against Pakistan in India’s campaign opener on June 21 but in that case the matter was not referred to the SAFF Disciplinary Committee as the offence was deemed "less serious" and he had to sit out of the subsequent match against Nepal on June 24.

But in this case relating to the red card in the Kuwait game on June 27, the matter reached the SAFF Disciplinary Committee which imposed a more severe punishment on the experienced Croatian coach and 1998 Wold Cup bronze medallist.

"He (Stimac) has been handed a two-match ban and also fined USD 500 (Rs 41,000)," SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq told PTI on Friday.

