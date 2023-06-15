India vs Lebanon Highlights: India Play Out 0-0 Draw With Lebanon, Both Sides to Meet Again in Final

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 21:34 IST
Bhubaneswar, India
India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw in the final group stage match of the Intercontinental Cup, India remain top of the table, and Blue Tigers to take on Lebanon again in the final on 18th.
Anirudh Thapa with a chance to deliver one last time tonight, a delivery too deep and it’s wasted. A chance for Lebanon to counter but they can’t hold on to it. Bheke stops the counter and the referee calls it a game. It’s ended 0-0.
4 minutes of added time here in Bhubaneshwar, both India and Lebanon still goal-less, India wasteful tonight, Lebanon just about hanging on.
Akash Mishra wins a free-kick for India, deep into the regulation time, Anirudh Thapa ready to take the kick. Plenty of players inside the box, its a well delivered ball but Sunil Chhetri blazes his effort over the bar.
Rahim Ali misses a glorious chance, he completes a give and go with Thapa, Anirudh unlocks the defence but Ali completely got his angles wrong, what a poor finish. That was the chance to seal the game and all three points, Lebanon should have been 3-0 down but India have not taken their chances.
The captain, leader, legend walks into the pitch, greeted with a huge roar, meanwhile Rahul Bheke also comes on, Nikhil Poojari walks off. Game on, let’s give that ball to Chhetri now.
Anwar Ali comes up with the goods, stops Lebanon from going forward, Jhinghan missed the cross but Ali was there, he’s played well today, kept Lebanon at bay. Meanwhile, Mahesh forays forward but tried to be too cheeky, gives away the possession.
Sahal Abdul Samad comes off, he covered a lot of ground today, ran 7.7 kms today, Mahesh comes on and the play in halted for a cooling break. Sunil Chhetri meanwhile ready to come on.
A change for Lebanon, Matar is off and Ali Daihani comes on, while Mahesh is coming on for India. Sahal Abdul Samad to get replaced perhaps?
The second half has been all about India, Sahal meanwhile strays offside following a great team move, not for the first time today but it was a good chance. Meanwhile, another foray forward from the Indian team, Chhangte with the cutback, Udanta Singh tries for an audacious overhead kick, sails over the goal.
The first change of the night made by Igor Stimac, rolls the dice and replaces Ashique with Rahim Ali, meanwhile, Sahal had strayed offside with India looking to attack but the midfielder had moved just too quickly.
Ashique gets a chance to run at the Lebanon defence, he does well to beat a couple of defenders but cant find a teammate and the attack fizzes out, he looks tired. Changes needed, fresh legs might be coming on soon. Will Chhetri be one of them? He certainly has to be with India needing a goal.
Nikhil Poojari has been cautioned for pulling his opponents’ jersey, meanwhile in the attack prior to that Akash Mishra put in a delicious cross, Sabek collects the ball, Chhangte was there sneaking to put in the rebound but good collection from the Lebanese goalie.
An early spell of possession from Lebanon, the ball was bouncing into the Indian box but Amrinder Singh comes out and punches clear, it’s all very comfortable for the Blue Tigers, so far!
Second half underway, a change of sides as both teams will look for goals. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri has started to warm-up in a sight which would delight Indian fans, can the India skipper notch his 87th international strike?
It’s halftime here in Bhubaneshwar, India and Lebanon still can’t find the opening goal and it’s 0-0. The Blue Tigers had two glorious chances but neither Thapa nor Ashique could keep their nerves. Stay tuned for the second half.
2 minutes added on into the first half, India pegged back in their own half as Lebanon get a freekick. India survive the onslaught and that referee brings the half to an end.
A handball conceded by Ayoub, risky to say the least being the last man in the backline, referee sees it and gives away a caution, India waste the resulting free-kick, the Blue Tigers will have to be better with their finishing.
Maatouk once again the dangerman, breaks free on the left flank and delivers a cutback for Darwich but Nikhil Poojari was there just in the nick of time, a corner conceded by India but Sandesh is there to clear the lines.
A big save from Amrinder, Lebanon looking threatening, the Indian goalie had his angles covered to keep it 0-0, Sahal gets the ball looking to forge an attack but gets fouled, Tneich cautioned for a clumsy challenge.
Replay of that earlier chance missed by Anirudh Thapa, it was a great cutback from Chhangte, the midfielder Thapa just couldn’t get his angles right.
Cooling break here in Bhubaneshwar, play to restart soon, it’s 0-0 so far, both sides have had chances, but India guilty of missing two better chances, they failed to test Lebanon goalie Sabeh.
Sahal gets cautioned, he made a reckless challenge on Darwich, referee books him straight away, a little bit of afters from Nikhil Poojari as well but the Blue Tigers have a man cautioned.
What a block from Sandesh Jhinghan, India are robbed of the possession, Lebanon break with pace and the Blue Tigers are completely exposed, however, Sandesh Jhinghan puts in a last-ditch challenge to save the day for his side!
Lebanon lucky once again, a gilt-edged chance for India, three men inside the box, but the goalkeeper Hayek gets to it first. India need to be more clinical, these wasted chances could come back to haunt them. Better finishing needed!
A wasted free-kick opportunity for Lebanon, Maatouk’s ball goes all the way out for a goalkick, India attack but Sahal’s wayward pass was too strong for his teammates. India need to be better when in possession of the ball.
India’s corner didn’t result in much, Sahal concedes a fould, Lebanon foray forward and Maatouk wins a corner, India defend well and clear their lines. So good so far from the Blue Tigers!
Lebanon captain Maatouk with a mazy run, unleashes a belter from inside the box but his shot is over the goal, Amrinder is happy to see it go wide. India meanwhile attack with Ashique and Akash Mishra, Lebanon defend and India get their first corner.
India have dealt well with Lebanon so far, keeping them at bay and also getting some early possession. Nikhil Poojari concedes a foul, and Lebanon build again. Good work from India so far.
An early scare for Lebanon, India miss a glorious opportunity to take the lead, Anirudh Thapa gets on the end of a loose ball after some questionable defending combined with grit of Ashique. Thapa had the whole goal to aim for but he fired wide.
India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw, the Blue Tigers could only muster up two shots on target, Anirudh Thapa missed a golden chance three minutes after the start, Rahim Ali also missed a glorious opportunity late in the game, but it ends goal-less. India and Lebanon reach final of Intercontinental Cup, will meet in the final on 18th June.
Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team is on the cusp of glory as they eye a place in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final, the Blue Tigers will host Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday, June 15 as the top two sides in the table lock horns.
India are currently sitting at the top of the Intercontinental Cup standings with two wins in two games they have six points on the board and are almost confirmed to play in the final however a draw could complicate matters and bring the equation to goal difference.
Thus Igor Stimac’s men will look to put their best foot forward against Lebanon who are in second place with four points, having played a draw recently against Mongolia.
India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia, goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sahal Abdul Samad guided the Blue Tigers to a straightforward win while they churned out a narrow 1-0 win over Vanuatu in their second outing with captain Chhetri bailing out his side with a late winner.
It was also Chhetri’s 86th goal in international football, he continues to rub shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The next challenge for Stimac’s side will be their most difficult one, Lebanon are currently in the 99th place in FIFA rankings, two places above India, and the Blue Tigers will be hoping to defeat Lebanon and move into the top 100.
According to the format of the cup competition, the two teams finishing at the top of the table will compete in the final, thus both India and Lebanon will look at this final group stage fixture as a dress rehearsal for the final.
Coach Stimac said that his side will have one and only aim, which will be to win the final group game and reach the final to end the Intercontinental Cup on a high and with some silverware in the bag.
On what date will the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon be played?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will take place on June 15, Thursday.
Where will the Intercontinental Cup match India vs Lebanon be played?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
At what time will the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon begin?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will begin at 7.20 PM IST on Thursday.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup match?
India vs Lebanon match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup match?
India vs Lebanon match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.