India vs Lebanon Highlights: India Play Out 0-0 Draw With Lebanon, Both Sides to Meet Again in Final

India and Lebanon played out a 0-0 draw, the Blue Tigers could only muster up two shots on target, Anirudh Thapa missed a golden chance three minutes after the start, Rahim Ali also missed a glorious opportunity late in the game, but it ends goal-less. India and Lebanon reach final of Intercontinental Cup, will meet in the final on 18th June.

Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team is on the cusp of glory as they eye a place in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final, the Blue Tigers will host Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday, June 15 as the top two sides in the table lock horns.

India are currently sitting at the top of the Intercontinental Cup standings with two wins in two games they have six points on the board and are almost confirmed to play in the final however a draw could complicate matters and bring the equation to goal difference.

Thus Igor Stimac’s men will look to put their best foot forward against Lebanon who are in second place with four points, having played a draw recently against Mongolia.

India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia, goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sahal Abdul Samad guided the Blue Tigers to a straightforward win while they churned out a narrow 1-0 win over Vanuatu in their second outing with captain Chhetri bailing out his side with a late winner.

It was also Chhetri’s 86th goal in international football, he continues to rub shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The next challenge for Stimac’s side will be their most difficult one, Lebanon are currently in the 99th place in FIFA rankings, two places above India, and the Blue Tigers will be hoping to defeat Lebanon and move into the top 100.

According to the format of the cup competition, the two teams finishing at the top of the table will compete in the final, thus both India and Lebanon will look at this final group stage fixture as a dress rehearsal for the final.

Coach Stimac said that his side will have one and only aim, which will be to win the final group game and reach the final to end the Intercontinental Cup on a high and with some silverware in the bag.

Ahead of Thursday’s Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon; here is all you need to know:

