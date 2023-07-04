IND vs KUW Highlights SAFF Championship Final: India Beat Kuwait on Penalties to Win 9th Title

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 23:04 IST
Bengaluru, India
India vs Kuwait: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the match-winning save in the penalties to help India clinch their ninth SAFF Championship Final. India beat Kuwait 5-4 on the penalties after it was 1-1 at the end of extra time in Bengaluru. The defending was top-notch from both teams tonight as it took them special to score one goal each in the first half. Kuwait took more shots while India have enjoyed more possession thus far.
India look to clinch their ninth SAFF Championship title on Tuesday. Sunil Chhetri and Co.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the crucial save as India win the SAFF Championship 2023 - their ninth title. The fans are excited, Igor Stimac is excited, every India is excited after this impressive show from Indian football team throughout this tournament.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Kuwait’s sixth penalty as India win the SAFF Championship 2023 on penalties 5-4.
Naorem Mahesh Singh takes the sixth penalty for India and he fires it into the nets. IND 5-4 KUW Penalties
Shabib Al Khaldi hits it past the Indian goalkeeper. IND 4-4 KUW Penalties
Subhasish Bose holds his nerves and converts the crucial penalty. IND 4-3 KUW Penalties
Abdul Aziz Naji levels it for Kuwait in the penalties. IND 3-3 KUW Penalties
Udanta Singh Kumam hits it over the bar and the crowd is stunned completely. IND 3-2 KUW Penalties
Kuwait get it right once again as they reduced India’s lead to 1. IND 3-2 KUW Penalties
Lallianzuala Chhangte hits the top corner as India continue to lead here. IND 3-1 KUW Penalties
Fawaz Al Otaibi scores for Kuwait. IND 2-1 KUW Penalties
Sandesh Jhinghan keeps his calm and hit the ball inside the goal. IND 2-0 KUW Penalties
Mohammad Abdullah Daham missed it as India have the early advantage here in the penalty shootout. IND 1-0 KUW Penalties
Sunil Chhetri fires the ball inside the ball to give India a lead in penalties. IND 1-0 KUW Penalties
India will take the first penalty and Sunil Chhetri has the ball.
And the SAFF Championship Final enter a penalty shootout as the scoreline remained 1-1 at the end of extra time. A thrilling finale thus far and the fans are chanting India… India… to cheer the home team ahead of the crucial penalty shootout. Time for India to hold their nerves.
Only three minutes left in the game and India have taken control of the ball in the last few minutes. While Kuwait are still not allowing them space to breach the defence. So much space in midfield and India need to exploit it. IND 1-1 KUW 117′
India look more dangerous in the attacking in the second half of extra time. Sunil Chhetri needs to create his magic in the final minutes of this match to get India over the line. While Kuwait are in no mood to back down from the challenge. IND 1-1 KUW 111′
End of first half of extra time. Igor Stimac is looking all serious as he is watching his team from the stands tonight. 15 more minutes left in the extra time and both teams will look to avoid penalties where luck also plays a crucial role but they won’t that to happen.
Both teams are applying good amount of pressure on each other here as five minutes of time left in the first half of extra time here. The defending has been top-notch from both India and Kuwait in the last few minutes, they are not giving any space to the attackers. IND 1-1 KUW 100′
The intensity remains the same from both teams in the extra time and Kuwait continue to test the Indian defence. India have the better possession but Kuwait took more shots thus far in the mega final here. IND 1-1 KUW 93′
India 1-1 Kuwait at the end of 90. Both teams gave their all in the 90 minutes and the game now heads into the extra time. Excellent display of football from both teams thus far but they need something special in the next thirty minutes to seal the match as penalty can be tricky in such pressure finales.
Kuwait is testing the Indian defence in the final phase of 90 minutes. Things are not looking good for India at the moment as Kuwait are not stopping for anything here. It seems like we might enter the extra time from here. IND 1-1 KUW 90 + 1′
We are at the business end of the first 90 minutes and the scoreline is still 1-1. With around 10 minutes left, both teams will switch to their attacking approach to take the lead. IND 1-1 KUW 80′
Rohit Kumar gets a Yellow card after a rough tackle. Things are not looking well for India as Kuwait have been dominant thus far in the second half both in terms of physicality and attacking which puts the hosts a bit on backfoot. IND 1-1 KUW 75′
Another yellow card for Kuwait here. They have already received five thus far in this game and still not shying away to display their physicality on the field. IND 1-1 KUW 65′
Sahal Samad has been sensational for India so far but we have not seen much of Sunil Chhetri. The Indian defence has displayed some solid show in the second half as Kuwait have been creating chances at regular intervals in the last few minutes. IND 1-1 KUW 58′
An early yellow card for Sandesh Jhinghan. The two teams started the second half on a strong note. The crowd is behind the Indian team but Kuwait are not looking to back down from the big challenger in Bengaluru. IND 1-1 KUW 50′
The Second Half Begins at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
HALF TIME! Both teams have played quality football in the first half. They displayed good moves and physicality on the field to spice up the finale. Kuwait opened the scoring early with a sensational team goal but India managed to get an equaliser with a better team effort in the 38th minute. IND 1-1 KUW HALF-TIME!
A four minutes of time added to the first 45 and a couple of Kuwait players just received yellow cards. Wait Kuwait’s assistant coach also gets a yellow here.
It was a thrilling but anticlimactic 1-1 draw from India’s point of view, as an injury-time own goal snatched victory and the Group A top spot away from them. Head coach Igor Stimac was sent off in the closing stages of that heated encounter and subsequently received a two-match ban, which means assistant coach Mahesh Gawali will take his place on the touchline on Tuesday as he did in the semifinal.
“It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait, and also Lebanon. We’ve spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game. We have a positive feeling, and hope we can continue how we’ve been doing so far,” said Gawali at the pre-match press conference on Monday.
What date SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played on July 4, Tuesday.
Where will the SAFF Championship final match India vs Kuwait be played?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait begin?
The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.
How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming?
India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.