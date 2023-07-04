IND vs KUW Highlights SAFF Championship Final: India Beat Kuwait on Penalties to Win 9th Title

have played quality football to reach the summit clash but now they have to level up their game to outclass Kuwait against whom they played a draw earlier in the tournament.

It was a thrilling but anticlimactic 1-1 draw from India’s point of view, as an injury-time own goal snatched victory and the Group A top spot away from them. Head coach Igor Stimac was sent off in the closing stages of that heated encounter and subsequently received a two-match ban, which means assistant coach Mahesh Gawali will take his place on the touchline on Tuesday as he did in the semifinal.

“It was a tense affair last time out against Kuwait, and also Lebanon. We’ve spoken to the boys to be calm and cool and direct all the focus on winning the final. It will be a totally different game. We have a positive feeling, and hope we can continue how we’ve been doing so far,” said Gawali at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

What date SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the SAFF Championship final match India vs Kuwait be played?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait begin?

The SAFF Championship final match between India and Kuwait will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.

How do I watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match live streaming?

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.