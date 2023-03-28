India vs Kyrgyz Republic Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Nation International match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian football team kicked off their Tri-Nation International journey with a 1-0 win over Myanmar. Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa scored the solitary goal of the match to earn full three points for his side. Igor Stimac’s men will now require just a draw tonight to win the tournament. In their next match, India will be up against the Kyrgyz Republic on Tuesday, March 28.

The Tri-Nation International football match between India and Kyrgyz Republic will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Kyrgyz Republic, will come into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Myanmar. They will have to clinch three points in order to stake a claim to win the title.

Forward Sahal Abdul Samad has been added to India’s squad for the match against the Kyrgyz Republic. The Blue Tigers are expected to have defender Sandesh Jhingan in the playing XI tonight.

Ahead of today’s Tri-Nation International match between India and Kyrgyz Republic; here is all you need to know:

What date Tri-Nation International match between India and Kyrgyz Republic will be played?

The Tri-Nation International match between India and Kyrgyz Republic will take place on March 28, Tuesday.

Where will the Tri-Nation International match India and Kyrgyz Republic be played?

The match between India and Kyrgyz Republic will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

What time will the Tri-Nation International match India vs Kyrgyz Republic begin?

The Tri-Nation International match between India and Kyrgyz Republic will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Kyrgyz Republic match?

India vs Kyrgyz Republic match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match?

India vs Kyrgyz Republic Tri-Nation International match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Kyrgyz Republic Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Ritwik Das, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Mohammad Yasir, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

Kyrgyz Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Erzhan Tokotaev, Ayzar Akmatov, Suiuntbek Mamyraliev, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Kayrat Zhyrgalbek, Erbol Atabayev, Sherali Yuldashev, Alimardon Sukurov, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Raul Dzhalilov, Kai Merk

