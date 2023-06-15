Wasteful India Held to 0-0 Draw Against Lebanon in Dress Rehearsal of Intercontinental Cup Final

India wasted plenty of clear-cut chances in their dress rehearsal for the Intercontinental Cup final 2023 against Lebanon as the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the final group game of the competition.

Courtesy of the draw, India remain at the top of the Intercontinental Cup table, with Lebanon in second place as the two teams are set to meet again in the final which is slated to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Sandesh Jhingan won the Player of the Match award, however, it could have been so easily someone like Anirudh Thapa who missed a golden chance to score in the third minute itself, or Rahim Ali who scuffed his effort wide with just the Lebanese goalie to beat.

The 1-0 win of Vanuatu ahead of the India-Lebanon game meant that the two teams were guaranteed a place in the final of the cup competition. That perhaps played into the minds of the two coaches, particularly Igor Stimac who made as many as 10 changes to the side which won 1-0 against Vanuatu.

Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were all benched as Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalrinzuala Chhangte and Udanta Singh started the game.

The Blue Tigers were handed a glorious opportunity after just three minutes but Anirudh couldn’t keep his nerves and hit his shot wide of the mark following Chhangte’s cross as India surprised Lebanon.

Ashique then got another opportunity as India made their way into the opposition box but the winger could only find the goalkeeper with his shot lacking conviction.

Lebanon also came close as they tested Amrinder Singh from a headed attempt from Saad but the Indian custodian had his angles covered. Darwich also got an opportunity to take a crack after India’s defence was caught napping but Sandesh put in a last-ditch challenge to keep it goalless.

Into the second half, whatever threat Lebanon managed to muster up in the first half was negated and it was all about India after the break. Ashique had a great run beating a couple of defenders on his way but he didn’t have the legs to find a teammate and the attack fizzled out. He was replaced by Rahim Ali in the 51st minute.

Sahal Abdul Samad was caught offside a couple of times, the Indian midfielder had two glorious chances to score only he had managed to time his run better.

An acrobatic attempt from Udanta went over the bar before Chhetri and Rahul Bheke joined the action. Thapa delivered a free-kick which Sunil blazed over the bar, failing to get a proper connection before the chance of the game fell to Rahim.

