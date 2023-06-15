India vs Lebanon Live Football Streaming For Intercontinental Cup: How to Watch India vs Lebanon Coverage on TV And Online

Courtesy of their two back-to-back victories against Mongolia and Vanuatu, India have already booked their ticket to the final of the Intercontinental Cup. The Men in Blue will try to continue the winning momentum for the rest of the tournament in a bid to take home the silverware. India will round off their campaign in the Intercontinental Cup group stage with a formidable challenge as they take on the statistically most robust opponent of the tournament, Lebanon, in the final group fixture. The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 15. The match will kick off on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

While India have already made it to the final, the Lebanon game might not be an important assignment from the tournament’s perspective. But since it will be considered an official tie, the result of the match will make an impact on their FIFA rankings. India are currently holding the 101st place in the standings, while Lebanon is 99th. A victory against a higher-placed opponent will help India better their place in the ranking chart.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lebanon have landed in a tricky situation after they were held to a goalless draw by Mongolia in the last game. They will need to pick up at least one point against India to secure their place in the final. But if they lose the match, Lebanon will have to depend on the outcome of the Mongolia-Vanuatu match. If Mongolia emerge victorious and Lebanon loses, both teams will finish the group league with the same points when the goal difference will have the final say.

Ahead of Thursday’s Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon be played?

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will take place on June 15, Thursday.

Where will the Intercontinental Cup match India vs Lebanon be played?

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

At what time will the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon begin?

Advertisement

The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will begin at 7.20 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup match?

India vs Lebanon match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup match?

India vs Lebanon match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Lebanon Possible Starting XI: