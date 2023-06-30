India vs Lebanon Live Football Streaming For SAFF Championship Semi-final: How to Watch India vs Lebanon Coverage on TV And Online

India will face Lebanon in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship this Saturday. The semi-final game between India and Lebanon is scheduled to be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. While the Indian football team seek to make it back-to-back SAFF Cup wins, Lebanon will be aiming to make their first-ever final in the history of the competition. Both teams have managed to remain undefeated in their campaign for sub-continental glory. The Lebanese football team have a better track record, having won all three group-stage games, the only team at the tournament to do so.

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

Advertisement

In their opening game of the SAFF Championship, India beat their arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0. Sunil Chhetri scored a sensational hat trick in that match. India went on to beat Nepal 2-0 in their next group-stage game. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against a rather competitive Kuwait side.

Lebanon, on the other hand, kicked off the competition with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. In their next fixture, the goals kept pouring in as the Lebanese players went on to score four, claiming a resounding victory against Bhutan. They recorded a 1-0 win against the Maldives to continue their perfect run in the tournament.

Ahead of Saturday’s SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon be played?

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the SAFF Championship semi-final match India vs Lebanon be played?

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon begin?

Advertisement

The SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match?

India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match will be televised live on the DD Bharti channel.

How do I watch India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship semi-final match live streaming?

India vs Lebanon match will be streamed live on the FanCode app on a subscription basis.

Advertisement

What are the full squads of India and Lebanon For the SAFF Championship semi-final?