Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final, India vs Lebanon Highlights: India Beat Lebanon to Clinch Title, IND 2-0 LBN

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 23:50 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
FULL TIME!
India have done it. They are the Intercontinental Champions.
Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte were on the scoresheet as India beat Lebanon 2-0 in the summit clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
IND 2-0 LBN
Four minutes of time to be added on signalled by the fourth official.
India on the verge of a famous victory here at the Kalinga.
India aren’t done yet and surge forward eyeing another goal in the final phases of the game.
Can they add another before the end of the game?
Chhetri finds some space in the middle of the area as he tries to add to his goal with a shot off his left foot.
But, the Lebanese defence does its job and blocks out the skipper’s shot.
India seem to have grown in confidence and their movement on the ball is evidence of the same.
GOAL!
Chhangte on target!
India double their lead in the second half. And this time it is Chhangte who puts the ball into the back of the net.
His hard work is rewarded with a goal on the night as he adds to his assist earlier.
IND 2-0 LBN
India seem to have grown in confidence after taking the lead and hold steady against a potential Lebanon attack.
The hosts withstand a long ball into the box and maintain their shape despite the pressure.
GOAL!
Sunil Chhetri on the scoresheet again!
The second half is off to an electrifying start as Nikhil plays Chhangte in on the right.
Chhangte fakes left and continues right before he pulls an inch-perfect cross into the path of skipper Chhetri, who makes no mistake in putting the ball into the net for his 87th international goal!
IND 1-0 LBN
SECOND HALF!
India get the final period of the game underway as the home team goes in search of the goal to break the deadlock in this final.
IND 0- LBN
HALF TIME!
The referee brings the first period to a close and the players head into the tunnel with the scores all level at nil-nil.
IND 0-0 LBN
Al Farran gets on his bike and tries to go past Thapa on the right.
The Lebanese winger turns left and right to send Thapa the wrong way, but the Indian stuck with the rival player and cut his cross out.
Great work from the Indian midfielder.
Lebanon try their luck with an optimistic shot from outside the box. It is well hit and seems o be heading in the direction of the goalpost, but Gurpreet Singh is alert to it and gets a block in to keep the scoreboard level.
IND 0-0 LBN
Sahal has made his presence felt in the opposition half and is once again on the run into the danger area.
He gets past one challenge before gliding a low cross in, but the supply doesn’t find the man in the centre as another run comes to naught.
IND 0-0 LBN
Lebanon have a throw in from an advanced position and the Indian defence get the ball out of play to concede a corner.
The ball is curled into the box, but Anwar Ali rises highest to the ball and gets it out of harm’s way.
India playing with more intent than their opponents as Chhangte uses his pace to create space down the right before playing a cross in.
The cross goes past Chhetri and Sahal in the centre and falls to Ashique.
Ashique shapes to shoot and gets an attempt away from outside the box, but his shot hits Sahal and loops over the net.
IND 0-0 LBN
Sahal produces a brilliant bit of skill inside the box to get an inch of space before he cuts in and crosses into the centre, but the Lebanese defence is on hand to get the ball away.
A silky bit of footwork from the Indian number 10.
Lebanon have a corner after the visitors link up a good move following a misplaced pass from Sahal in the attacking half.
The corner is swung in, but the Indian backline holds steady and sniffs the danger out.
Ashique Kurunian is away on the left after a piercing ball in, but the winger goes to ground after what looks like a contact from the Lebanon defender.
The appeals are lous, but the referee says nothing doing.
Igor Stimac is visibly furious after the decision doesn’t beak his team’s way.
India are moving up with intent and a teasing cross into the danger area by skipper Chhetri swing just beyond the onrushing Sahal.
KICK OFF!
Here we go! The final of the intercontinental cup is underway as Lebanon get the ball rolling for the first half of the summit clash.
A jumpy start from both teams as they head into the game looking to get an early foothold in the championship match.
IND 0-0 LBN
The players have lined up as the national anthems of Lebanon and India blast through the sound systems in Kalinga.
The crowd is on its feet. And surely not for the last time today.
Chhetri and co. getting in their final touches ahead of the big game.
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri leads the line upfront and will be crucial if India are to lift the trophy.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup Final between India and Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
The match is slated to kick off at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday.
India got the better of Lebanon in the final of the Intercontinental Cup finals to lift the trophy at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
Sunil Chhetri’s 87th international goal and Lallinzuala Chhangte netted as India registered a 2-0 win in the summit clash. The Indians ended the tournament unbeaten and maintained their record of not having conceded in the ongoing edition of the tournament.
India opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against the Mongolians before Sunil Chhetri’s lone winner was enough to settle things in the tie against Vanuatu.
The dress rehearsal of the final in the last group game, the match between India and Lebanon, ended with the teams sharing the spoils as they played out a goalless draw.
But the final had a different result as Chhangte was in top form netting once and adding an assist.
On what date will the Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon be played?
The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will be played on June 18, Sunday.
Where will the Intercontinental Cup Final match India vs Lebanon be played?
The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
At what time will the Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon begin?
The Intercontinental Cup Final match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST on June 18, Sunday.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final match?
India vs Lebanon match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup Final match live streaming?
India vs Lebanon Intercontinental Cup final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV in India.