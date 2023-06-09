India vs Mongolia Live Football Streaming For Intercontinental Cup 2023: How to Watch India vs Mongolia Coverage on TV And Online

The Indian football team kick off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Mongolia. The game between India and Mongolia will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on June 9, Friday. Apart from India and Mongolia, the Lebanese football side and Vanuatu are the other two teams which will take part in the competition. Lebanon and Vanuatu will be involved in the opening fixture of the competition. This year’s Intercontinental Cup is going to be the third edition in the history of the tournament. The first edition of the competition was conducted in 2018 and India had lifted the trophy five years back. The North Korean football team claimed the title in the second edition.

The four participating teams will be playing against each other in a round-robin format this time. After the completion of the first stage, the top two teams will qualify for the final. The Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be key for the Indian football team ahead of the high-profile AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to be played in Qatar later this year.

“Each game will be a challenge for us. We’ve had enough time for preparation. We need to be physically ready for these games and take everything into our hands. Our players are here to prove that they deserve their place in the national team," India head coach Igor Stimac said at the pre-tournament press conference.

“All the other three teams are ranked higher than us. But we will fight and try to have better games against them. We’re very motivated to showcase our football here," said Mongolia’s head coach Ichiro Otsuka.

HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CUP MATCH BETWEEN INDIA AND MONGOLIA:

When will the Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Mongolia be played?

The Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Mongolia will be played on 9th June, Friday.

Where will India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 be played?

The India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

At what time will the India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 start?

The India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023?

India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 will be streamed live on Hotstar and JioTV in India.

How to watch India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 on TV?