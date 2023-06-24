India Vs Nepal Highlights, SAFF Championship: India Advance to Semifinal With Win Over Nepal, IND 2-0 NEP

India Vs Nepal Highlights, SAFF Championship: India Advance to Semifinal With Win Over Nepal, IND 2-0 NEP

SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: India reached the semifinal of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri netted in the 61st minute of the game to give the home side the advantage.

The goal was Chhetri’s 91st goal in Indian colours as he pushed ahead in the international top scorers’ rankings.

Mahesh Singh put India two ahead as he headed the ball that came off the crossbar following a block by the Nepali goalie off a Chhetri effort in the 70th minute.