India Vs Nepal Highlights, SAFF Championship: India Advance to Semifinal With Win Over Nepal, IND 2-0 NEP

SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: India reached the semifinal of the tournament with a 2-0 win over Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Sunil Chhetri netted in the 61st minute of the game to give the home side the advantage.
The goal was Chhetri’s 91st goal in Indian colours as he pushed ahead in the international top scorers’ rankings.
Mahesh Singh put India two ahead as he headed the ball that came off the crossbar following a block by the Nepali goalie off a Chhetri effort in the 70th minute.
FULL TIME!
India have reached the final four of the SAFF Championship.
India netted through Sunil Chhetri and Mahesh Singh to register a 2-0 win over Nepal and book their place in the semi-final of the tournament.
IND 2-0 NEP
The fourth official signals for four minutes of tie to be added on at the end of the regulation 90.
Not long to go now and India can book their place in the semifinal fo the tournament if they manage to hold on from here.
IND 2-0 NEP
GOAL!
India are two ahead!
Mahesh Singh doubles India’s lead in the 70th minute as Chhetri foxed a defender inside the box before getting a shot away. His attempt was blocked partially by the goalie, but the spillage came off the crossbar and Mahesh was in the right place to usher the ball in with his head.
IND 2-0 NEP
India make two changes as Chhangte and Jeakson come on in pace of Udanta and Rohit.
ON- Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam
OFF- Udanta Singh, Rohit Kumar
A brief bout of pushing and shoving broke out following a cynical challenge on Mahesh in the centre of the pitch.
The tension ran high, but an amicable solution was found before things got ugly.
GOAL!
India are ahead and who else but Sunil Chhetri to put the team ahead!
A delightful low cross in from the left is played to the feet of Chhetri in the centre of the box, who caresses the ball into the net beyond the keeper to give the blue tigers the lead.
IND 1-0 NEP
Nepla concede their 10th foul of the game, as compared to India’s four till now on the evening.
The free kick from deep is booted in by Gurpreet as India try to find some space in the attacking half after bringing it down.
However, Nepal retain their shape and see the danger out.
With the words of the managers still ringing clearly in their ears the payers set out in search of the all-important opening goal in this fixture.
The players are hurried off the ball by the opposition as they try to gain control of the possession.
SECOND HALF!
Nepal get the second period underway as we go in search of an opening goal in this game.
Will either side be able to break the deadlock in the second 45 in Bengaluru?
IND 0-0 NEP
HALF TIME!
The players head to the tunnel with the scoreboard still at nil-nil.
Both teams have had their share of half chances but couldn’t find the decisive touch.
IND 0-0 NEP
Nepal make a first-half change as Lamichane replaces Bista.
OFF- Anjan Bista
ON- Awas Lamichane
Udanta Singh plays a dangerous cross in from the right as he tries to find Abdul Sahal rushing into the centre of the area.
The cross finds its way past the keeper and looks like coming the way of the Indian No.10, but Sahal managed to go in just a bit early and outruns the cross.
IND 0-0 NEP
Nepal get themselves in an advantageous position to go ahead in the game as they churn out a quick counter.
The outside forward latches onto a hopeful ball upfield and tries to play it to the striker waiting in the centre.
But his pass into the middle is cut out by the Indian centre-backs, who made it back to the area just in the nick of time to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
India receive a free kick on the left of the box as Sahal is brought down just outside the box after some brilliant footwork.
Mahesh and Sahal combine well to keep the ball out of the reach of Nepali defenders, and the frustrated visitors’ backline end up conceding a free kick.
However, the set piece comes to nothing as the defensive unit deals with the danger before the follow-up shot from outside the area from India is skied.
India have a throw-in from a deep position, but the possession is overturned and Nepal launch a counter.
The ball is worked into the centre and a brilliant follow-up through ball splits the gawking Indian defence as a Nepali player tries to sneak in on the outside.
The pass is slightly overhit for the player and India escape unscathed.
IND 0-0 NEP
A corner for the visitors breaks the way of an onrushing Nepali layer following a deflection.
The attempt is brilliant as the blue shirt manages to catch the ball sweetly with the inside of his foot, executing his shot to perfection.
But, it is hit straight at the Indian keeper, who stops the ball from crawling in and the spillage is cleared out of danger by the alert Indian defender ahead.
Mahesh Singh and Akash Mishrqa combine well on the left to get the ball upfield before the winger pulls the ball back into the centre of the box for the brushing Samal.
The 26-year-old tries to put the ball into the net with a cushioned shot as he opts for finesse over power, but his attempt rolls wide off target as a chance goes begging.
IND 0-0 NEP
Both teams are trying to close in on their opposition early in the game.
Neither side is being afforded comfort on the ball and are being hassled or hurried off it in the opening 10 minutes of the teams’ second group fixture of the campaign.
The game is off to a cagey start as both teams try to get an early grip on the game.
Nepal try to press high up and force the blue tigers into making a mistake, but the home side keep the visitors at bay in the opening couple of exchanges.
KICK OFF!
Here we go as India get the ball rolling against Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava during rainy conditions.
Can India cement a place int he last four of the tournament with a win today?
IND 0-0 NEP
The players’ lineup for the national anthem as the crowd in Bengaluru is on its feet.
India are in their orange kit while Nepal come out in the blue drip.
Team Indian getting the final preparation in ahead of the impending kickoff
Nepal will try to overturn their fortunes against the hosts after their 3-1 defeat to Kuwait in the opening round.
Starting XI against India: Kiran Kumar Limbu; Ananta Tamang, Laken Limbu, Arik Bista, Bimal Gharti Magar, Ayush Ghalan, Anjan Bista, Devendra Tamang, Sanish Shrestha, Manish Dangi, Rohit Chand
Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli has opted for eight changes to the side from the one that registered a dominant 4-0 win over Pakistan as Udanta Singh, Mahesh Singh, Rohit Kumar, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra and Rahul Bheke all start.
Sandesh Jinghan and Anwar Ali and goalie Amrinder Singh start on the bench.
Head coach Igor Stimac will not be present in the technical area for the game today following his red card in the tie against Pakistan.
Starting XI against Nepal: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Shankar Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Rohit Kumar; Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri
The Indian team arrived at the Kanteerava ahead of their second group stage game against Nepal as head coach Igor Stimac wished the unit the best.
India thrashed Pakistan in their previous outing 4-0 as skipper Sunil Chhetri netter thrice.
It brought up the striker’s fourth hattrick and helped him scale the 90-goal mark in Indian colours.
Indian all around the world will hope that he can add to his stupendous tally against Nepal on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship fixture between India and Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The match is slated to kickoff at 7.30 PM IST on the 24th of June, Saturday.