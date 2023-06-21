India VS Pakistan Highlights, SAFF Championship: India Beat Pakistan as Sunil Chhetri Scores Hattrick, IND 4-0 PAK

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Bengaluru, India
FULL TIME!
India opened their SAFF Championship campaign with a massive win over Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunil Chhetri bagged a hattrick as he struck in the 10th, 15th and 74th minutes of the match before Udanta Singh added India’s fourth of the evening to seal the win.
IND 4-0 PAK
GOAL!
India are rampant.
Udanta latches on to a long ball hoofed upfield by Anwar and brings it down with calm before slotting it home past the Pakistani keeper to make it four for India.
IND 4-0 PAK
Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh come on to replace Chhangte and Ashique Kurunian.
OFF- Ashique Kurunian, Lallinzuala Chhangte
ON- Mahesh Singh, Udanta Singh
GOAL!
Chhetri gets his hattrick!
The Indian captain makes it three on the night or him and the team as he blasts a spot kick past the hapless Pakistani keeper after being brought down inside the box by a trailing defender.
The strike marks Chhetri’s 90th in his international career. What a day for the captain.
IND 3-0 PAK
India have a freekick on the right of the area as Abdul Samad lines up to take it.
The KBFC midfielder whips in a brilliant cross into the danger area and the ball is headed onto the bar by Nikhil, who battled a Pakistani defender in the air to the ball.
The ball goes agonisingly close to crossing the line, but the keeper is alert to the danger and tips the ball over the bar.
Anirudh Thapa and Pritham Kotal are withdrawn in favour of Rohit Kumar and Nikhil Poojary.
OFF- Anirudh Thapa, Pritham Kota
ON- Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary
The Indian wingers are causing all sorts of trouble for the Pakistani defensive unit as the Blur Tigers’ constant runs seem to be posing questions their counterparts can’t seem to answer at the moment.
India aren’t slowing down as they seek to retain control of the ball and try to do something productive with it up the field.
India are quick off the blocks and launch a threatening move down the left.
Pakistan try to nullify the attack but India recycle the ball and get a shot on target from the left.
The spillage falls to Abdul Sahal Samad waiting in the centre, but the 26-year-old lashes at it and sends the ball off target.
So nearly a third.
IND 2-0 PAK
SECOND HALF!
Pakistan get the ball rolling to get the second half of the game underway.
Can they cut down the arrears and push the home side in this SAFF Championship game?
IND 2-0 PAK
HALF TIME!
The referee blows his whistle to signal the end of the first 45 minutes fo the game.
India are two to the god thanks to twin strikes from captain Chhetri in the 10th and 15th minutes of the game.
India in a dominant position at the Kanteerava.
IND 2-0 PAK
A scuffle breaks out near the touchline as Igor Stimac plucks the ball off a Pakistani player trying to get a throw-in after a challenge with India’s Kotal.
Players from both sides intervene and the referee evaluates his options before showing Stimac the red card and the Indian coach has to leave the pitchside.
The downpour from the skies seems to be growing in intensity as the Bengaluru crowd cheers on the blur tigers from the stands.
India are presented with a free kick from just outside the box after a harsh challenge by a Pakistani defender on Samal.
Chhetri lines up to take the set piece and tries to get his third of the night as he tries to squeeze the ball into the bottom corner of the net with a low strike, but his attempt is inches wide.
Chhangte and Kotal come up with some interesting link-up in the opposition area before Kotal returns the ball to the feet of Chhangte in the centre of the box.
The pacy winger does incredibly well to get the ball under control and get a shot away on the turn, but his attempt is hit straight at the keeper, who makes no mistake this time.
India aren’t resting easy despite being two up.
A long ball is hoofed upfield from the left as Chhangte tries to get on the end of it.
The 26-year-old is on his bike and produces a brilliant attempt to reach the ball, but he is held off from causing havoc inside the area thanks to some last-ditch Pakistani defending.
GOAL!
India are two to the good within the first quarter of the game.
The hosts are awarded a penalty following a good move into the box.
Chhetri readies himself to take the resulting spot kick and executes it to perfection as he blasts the ball into the left side of the net beating the Pakistani keeper.
India are running away with the game already.
IND 2-0 PAK
GOAL!
India are ahead and it is the captain who gives his team the lead.
A horrendous error from the Pakistani goalie as he misses his footing completely on the edge of the box and Chhetri takes it off his feet to put the ball into the gaping net.
India with the early advantage.
IND 1-0 PAK
India are presented with an opportunity as the Pakistani keeper messes up his kick from the back as he gives the ball away to the Indian skipper Chhetri.
The hosts captain dribbles with the ball at his feet, but his shot is blocked and the keeper collects the spillage.
The game is off to a flying start as both teams look to get the early lead.
Pakistan try to push the issue as they swing the ball in from the right win off a corner and a white shirt rises highest to the ball.
But, the Pakistani player’s header is woefully misguided and the chance passes on without troubling the keeper.
KICK OFF!
India get the game underway as they kick off, shooting from left to right.
The home team is draped in their traditional blue kit, while Pakistan is in all-whites.
Who will get the points in this SAFF Championship fixture?
IND 0-0 PAK
AIFF President and former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey walks out to greet the players who have lined up ahead of the Anthem.
The crowd is up on its feet as they rise for the national anthems of Pakistan and India.
India have a vastly superior head-to-head record against the neighbours and will take confidence from the same.
This is the lineup head coach Igor Stimac has opted to start the game with.
Amrinder, Subhasish, Anwar, Jhingan, Kotal, Jeakson, Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte, Ashique, Chhetri
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship game between Indian and Pakistan.
The match is slated for a 7.30 PM kick-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
SAFF Championship Live Updates: India opened their SAFF Championship campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over rivals Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on the 21st of June, Wednesday.
Sunil Chhetri netted a hattrick as he struck in the 10th, 15th and 74th minutes of the game before Udanta Singh added India’s fourth of the night in the 81st minute after coming on as a substitute.
The Pakistani team landed in India after a delay in processing the visas of the players in the team and the squad arrived in Bengaluru only a couple of days ahead of their SAFF opener.
Team India come into the tournament on the back of a solid performance in the Intercontinental Cup, where the team claimed the title at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.
India take on Nepal next on the 24th of June, before facing off against Kuwait on the 27th.
When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?
The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21.
Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?
The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match start?
The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.
How to live stream India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match?
The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app.
How to watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match live on TV?
The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.
What are the full squads of India and Pakistan For the SAFF Championship?
India– Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita
Pakistan– Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad Sha