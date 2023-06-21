India VS Pakistan Highlights, SAFF Championship: India Beat Pakistan as Sunil Chhetri Scores Hattrick, IND 4-0 PAK

SAFF Championship Live Updates: India opened their SAFF Championship campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over rivals Pakistan at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on the 21st of June, Wednesday.

Sunil Chhetri netted a hattrick as he struck in the 10th, 15th and 74th minutes of the game before Udanta Singh added India’s fourth of the night in the 81st minute after coming on as a substitute.

The Pakistani team landed in India after a delay in processing the visas of the players in the team and the squad arrived in Bengaluru only a couple of days ahead of their SAFF opener.

Team India come into the tournament on the back of a solid performance in the Intercontinental Cup, where the team claimed the title at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

India take on Nepal next on the 24th of June, before facing off against Kuwait on the 27th.

When will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 21.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

How to watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship match live on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Pakistan will be televised live on Eurosport.

What are the full squads of India and Pakistan For the SAFF Championship?

India– Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita

Pakistan– Saqib Hanif, Salman ul Haq, Abdul Basit and Yousaf Ijaz Butt, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Umer Saeed, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Syed Abdullah Shah, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Sardar Wali, Sohail, Easah Suliman and Abdullah Iqbal, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Moin Ahmed, Shayak Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Rahis Nabi, Harun Arrashid Faheem Hamid, Umair Ali and Muhammad Adnan Yaqoob, Abdul Samad Sha