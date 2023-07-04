Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Home » Football » 'Indian Football in Right Direction': Twitterati Hails Blue Tigers After 9th SAFF Championship Title Triumph

'Indian Football in Right Direction': Twitterati Hails Blue Tigers After 9th SAFF Championship Title Triumph

The fans on Twitter were elated after India's brilliant performance throughout the tournament as they ended up lifting the trophy.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 23:41 IST

Bengaluru, India

Indian football team win the SAFF Championship 2023 (AIFF Image)
India football team scripted history on Tuesday by clinching their ninth SAFF Championship title by beating Kuwait on the penalties. In an exciting game of football, India managed to outclass Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout to emerge victorious in front of a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

It was the save from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu which helped India clinch the prestigious title for the ninth time.

India vs Kuwait Highlights SAFF Championship Final

Earlier, in the regulation time, In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised just before the half time.

For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Mahesh converted while unfortunately, Udanta Singh missed the target.

Before the shootout drama, Kuwait held a slight edge as they pressed forward for goals often in the first half.

    • The relentlessness fetched the desired result in the 14th minute. Mobarak Al Faneeni released Abullah Al Bloushi on the left wing with a deft pass. Al Bloushi found Shabaib Al Khaldi inside the box with an accurate cross which the latter slotted past India custodian Sandhu to give Kuwait a 1-0 lead.

    India could have levelled the scores within a minute but Kuwait goalkeeper Abdul Rahman blocked Chhangte’s long ranger. But Chhangte did manage to break the deadlock in the 38th minute courtesy a team goal from India.

