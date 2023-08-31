Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri, Wife Sonam Bhattacharya Blessed With Baby Boy

India’s footballing icon, Sunil Chhetri with his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya who is the daughter of former Indian international footballer, Subrata Bhattacharya, welcomed a baby boy into their lives. The birth of their child will start a new chapter in the couple’s lives.

According to News18 Bangla, which broke the news, Sonam had been diagnosed with dengue during the course of her pregnancy but it is reported that both, the mother and the child are healthy.

Chhetri is arguably India’s best player in their footballing history. He has scored 92 goals for the country which makes him the fourth-highest goal-scorer in international history, behind the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Iran’s Ali Daei and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

He recently featured for India in the 2023 SAFF Championship where he led India to a record, 9th title and managed to become the top-scorer in the tournament with 5 goals for the country. He also won the award for the Most Valuable Player as well when he led the country to a historic title.

Chhetri’s contribution to Indian football has been immense. It is unlikely anyone can match his longevity in the international circuit as he looks as impactful as ever despite being 39 years old. He is the second-highest scorer of all-time with 56 goals in 135 appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL). He has represented sides like Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC in the ISL. He has also represented sides like Churchill Brothers, Mohun Bagan, Dempo, East Bengal and more in the I-League.

Sunil Chhetri’s wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, is the daughter of the former Indian international, Subrata Bhattacharya. He is primarily a defender who represented India and spent 17 years playing for Mohun Bagan. One of India’s most historic and prestigious clubs in the country’s history.