Indian Football Team Donate 20 Lakh Prize Money for Families Affected by Odisha Train Accident

The Indian men’s football team donated 20 per cent of the prize money from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to aid in the relief efforts in the aftermath of the tragic train accident in the state earlier in the month.

CM Patnaik had announced Rs 1 Crore prize for the Indian team for winning the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

“We’re grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we’ve decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month. Nothing will compensate for the loss that people have faced, but we hope that this plays its own little part in helping families cope and tide through what are very tough times."

Advertisement

Indian legend Sunil Chhetri scored his 87th international goal and fellow-forward Lallianzuala Chhangte added a second as India defeated the higher-ranked Lebanon 2-0 in the final to retain the Intercontinental Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium. Both the Indian goals came in the second half of the match as the hosts ended the tournament without conceding a goal.

With a huge crowd expected to turn out to support them, head coach Igor Stimac had promised a super Sunday, and his boys did everything to make sure their coach lived up to his assurance.

With a solid 2-0 win over Lebanon, the Indian men’s senior team clinched the Intercontinental Cup, adding to the title they won in the inaugural year in 2018.

In what was the first-ever tournament for the Blue Tigers in the Odisha capital, the fans were treated to a fantastic spectacle over the course of four matches, where India did not concede any goals en route to reclaiming the title they last won in 2018.

Advertisement

A dominant India did all the damage in the second half as Chhetri found the net almost immediately after the restart, getting on the end of an incisive Indian attack from the right. Player of the Match Chhangte then doubled the advantage 20 minutes later with a simple tap-in.