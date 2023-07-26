Indian Football Teams to Participate in 2022 Asian Games as Sports Ministry Gives Exemption

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed on Wednesday that Indian men’s and women’s football teams will take part in the 2022 Asian Games, which will be held in China’s Hangzhou in September.

Anurag Thakur said that the Sports Ministry granted an exemption to India’s football teams, despite not meeting the criteria of being ranked among the top eight teams in the continent, keeping their recent performances in mind.

India’s men’s football team are currently ranked 18th in Asia, while the womenare ranked 11th, with the sports ministry’s rule stating that in team sport, only those in top-eight will get the nod.

Advertisement

“Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

“Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," he added.

This decision comes after the Indian Olympics Committee had reiterated their policy.

“As we gear up for the highly-anticipated event, the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated July 10. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem," the IOA had said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Indian men’s team coach Igor Stimca had taken to social media to urge India to send their side for the Asian Games.