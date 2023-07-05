Inigo Martinez Signs For Barcelona On A Free Transfer

Barcelona announced the signing of defender Inigo Martinez on a free transfer from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Spanish centre-back sealed a move to Camp Nou on a two-year deal until the summer of 2025, with a release clause set at around 400 million euros.

Martinez, 32, was a long-term target for the Blaugrana, who has made over 350 appearances in La Liga over his career, scoring 22 goals.

He also has 20 caps for Spain but did not make the cut for Luis de la Fuente’s squad for last month’s European Qualifiers.

The Spaniard had been in talks with the La Liga champions since January, and upon his contract with Athletic ending in June, he signed for Barcelona after having reached a verbal agreement in April.

He becomes the third signing for Barcelona this summer, following Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City treble-winner, who also joined the club on a free transfer, and Senegalese youngster Mikayil Faye.

La Liga approved Barcelona’s economic viability plan last month, which allowed the club to register new contracts for the likes of Ronald Araujo and Gavi. But, the club still remains over their salary limit and can only spend up to 40 per cent of the total money they raise through sales and loans on new signings.

Questions were raised regarding Martinez’s age, but signing an experienced campaigner like him can only prove to be beneficial to Barcelona.