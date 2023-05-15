Injured Paul Pogba Limps off in Tears as Juventus Beat Cremonese 2-0

Juventus consolidated second spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cremonese on Sunday but midfielder Paul Pogba left the field in tears after yet another injury.

Juventus moved back three points above Inter Milan and was eight points above fifth-place AC Milan, with three rounds remaining.

Cremonese was six points from safety.

Pogba was making his first start for Juventus since his move back from Manchester United in the offseason but limped off the field in the 22nd minute, to the applause of fans in the stadium.

Pogba fell to the ground clutching his left leg after kicking a ball with his other leg. He could be seen crying as he pulled his shirt over his face.

The 30-year-old Pogba was making his first start since last April, for Manchester United. Pogba has made just nine substitute appearances since returning to Juventus.

He is almost certainly out of the second leg of Juve’s Europa League semifinal game against Sevilla on Thursday. The first leg ended 1-1.

After Pogba went off, there were few chances before Nicolò Fagioli broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the second half. Fagioli did not celebrate against his former team.

Bremer headed in the second 11 minutes from time.

ROMA HELD

Roma’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League diminished as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Bologna.

The result left it in sixth position, six points below fourth-place Lazio.

Roma coach José Mourinho made a number of changes for the match, which was sandwiched between the two legs in the Europa League semifinals against Bayern Leverkusen. Roma won the first leg 1-0.

It was a largely mediocre match with few chances for either side. Both teams could have snatched a late winner as Roma defender Gianluca Mancini and Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee fired wide from close range.

CHAMPIONS STUMBLE

Napoli fell to only its fourth league defeat of the season as it lost 2-0 at Monza.

Napoli had already secured its first league title in 33 years but was chasing the club record of 91 points set under Maurizio Sarri in 2017-18. Sunday’s loss left it with 83 points with three matches remaining.

Dany Mota and Andrea Petagna scored a goal in each half for Monza, which was safe in midtable.

Hellas Verona was back in the relegation zone after a 1-0 loss at home to Torino.

Fiorentina beat Udinese 2-0 in a match that saw a player from each team sent off following a scuffle after the final whistle.