Inside Lionel Messi's Staggering $25m Deal With Saudi Arabia: Social Media Posts, All Expenses-Paid Trips

Lionel Messi's lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia could see the Argentine World Cup winner pocket upto $25m with all-expenses paid trips to the Gulf included for Messi's families

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Lionel Messi could earn up to $25m from his deal with Saudi Arabia (Lionel Messi Instagram)
Lionel Messi turned down a massive offer from Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf as he instead opted to sign with United States-based Inter Miami. The move sent shockwaves down the football world, but despite this, Messi has a lucrative deal with the Saudi nation which could see the star ambassador pocket up to €22.5 million (£19.6m/$25m) over the next few years.

Messi recently made a visit to Saudi, causing a massive controversy as he decided to miss training while he was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

While the 35-year-old later issued a public apology, as per a recent report from New York Times, Messi’s trip to the Gulf was part of his arrangement which could pocket him an eye-watering sum.

Over the next three years, the former Barcelona legend would be making commercial appearances, social media posts and all-expenses-paid vacations to Saudi Arabia for his family, promoting the nation.

Ever since his latest trip to Saudi, Messi was linked to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahly who were ready to offer the talismanic forward a massive contract but he instead chose to sign with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.

In a statement later, the Argentine World Cup winner revealed that his motive to join Inter Miami was not based on money.

“If it had been a matter of money I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere," said Messi.

    • Now, the details of Messi’s contract with the Gulf nation have been revealed and as per the aforementioned report the star forward cannot say anything against Saudi Arabia which could ‘tarnish’ the reputation of the country who have already been accused of ‘sportswashing’ having made huge investments in Formula 1 and Premier League club Newcastle United.

    Saudi clubs are also spending huge sums in the transfer window, with Cristiano Ronaldo already playing for Al Nassr and N’Golo Kante, as well as Ruben Neves are also set to join the lucrative Saudi league.

    first published: June 20, 2023, 09:29 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 09:29 IST
