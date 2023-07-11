Inter Aim To Sign Romelu Lukaku On A Permanent Transfer Away From Chelsea

Reports state that Inter Milan plan to recruit striker Romelu Lukaku permanently on a transfer away from Chelsea for a fee of close to 40 million euros this summer.

The Belgian international was loaned away to Inter for the 2022/23 season by Chelsea following a disappointing second stint with the Blues.

Chelsea paid £97.5 million to sign Lukaku from Inter in 2021 but he returned to the Italian club on loan last season after an awful first campaign back at Stamford Bridge.

Last season saw Lukaku bag 10 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances for Inter in the Serie A before being plagued by injuries and sidelined.

The Nerazzurri are now in the market to acquire the services of the Belgian full-time as they are reportedly set to make an offer of €29M + €11M in add-ons to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku.

Tensions seem to be on the rise in the Blues locker room as it has been reported that Lukaku will not return to West London on Wednesday as planned, as it seems like he wants to wait to find out if Inter will be able to sign him once more.

Pochettino, the Blues’ new boss, had said previously that he expected the Belgium striker to travel back, so the pair could speak about his future.

“I think the personal situations all the parties know what we think. In that case, he needs to come back on the 12th or 13th [July] to be part of the squad and start pre-season. When the player arrives the first thing they are doing is to come to my office to see me and say hello. That is what I expect if he is still a Chelsea player," said Pochettino in his first press conference as the new Chelsea boss.

With Nicolas Jackson arriving from Villarreal and a second new striker wanted, Chelsea also decided to loan Ivorian striker David Fofana out to ensure that his development isn’t stunted. With what seems to be an overhaul of the squad underway to make space for the new gaffer’s plans for the club to unfold, Chelsea are in desperate need of an experienced striker to help bolster their attack up front.

But, Lukaku’s actions seem to indicate his dire interest to move away from the club.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of a variety of offers, including a lucrative one from the likes of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but he appears to be holding out for a permanent move to Inter.