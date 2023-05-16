Inter Milan vs AC Milan Highlights: Lautaro Martinez Fires Inter Milan Into Champions League Final as Inter Win 1-0

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 02:37 IST
Milan
Inter Milan vs AC Milan Highlights: Inter Milan are set to host their Serie A rivals AC Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at the San Siro on Wednesday, May 17 with Inter holding a 2-lead on aggregate from the first leg. Read More
Inter Milan reach the pinnacle once again, they make it into the final of the Champions League. Inter book their berth for Istanbul, they will face the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Do join us tomorrow for the classic battle between Madrid and Man City. Until then, its goodbye.
Inter Milan are into the Champions League final! Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal against AC Milan, he made it 3-0 on aggregate and Inter are into their first final since 2009-10 when they lifted the Champions League title under Jose Mourinho.
Mike Maignan makes another big save, Romelu Lukaku takes aim but the AC Milan goalie was equal to it. If not for the Frenchman, Inter could’ve have scored many more goals today.
Even during the dying stages of the contest, Inter Milan winning the second balls, their impenetrable defence dealt with everything AC Milan threw at them. Meanwhile 3 minutes added on at the end of regulation time.
Big block from Kalulu, makes a challenge just in the nick of time to deny Martinez who was expertly found by Lukaku. Martinez’s shot is blocked, and his shift comes to an end, Gagliardini comes on to replace him.
Krunic has been booked, meanwhile, a big brawl breaks out, Krunic and Lautaro Martinez both go into the referee’s books, meanwhile Rafael Leao’s cross is cleared by Gosens, Milan still struggling to create anything of note.
End to end match now, Lautaro Martinez tried to chip Maignan who punches it behind for corner, AC Milan meanwhile fail to hit the target at the other end, that’s been the story of the night for the Rossoneri, nothing has worked out for them.
Lautaro Martinez scores! Inter Milan are surely now heading into the Champions League final. Credit to Romelu Lukaku for that assist, Maignan beaten at his near post, Martines fired past the Frenchman, Inter are now 3-0 ahead on aggregate! Game set and match.
70 minutes on the clock, Inter Milan just 20 minutes away from the final. They’ve dealt with everything that the Rossoneri have thrown at them so far, Simone Inzaghi playing all of his dices really well.
Double change from Simone Inzaghi, Edin Dzeko’s shift is over, on comes Romelu Lukaku, Robin Gosens also comes on to replace Federico Dimarco. Inzaghi has brought on Lukaku who can be a threat on the counter, Milan keeping the ball but not creating too much danger.
AC Milan make their first change of the night, Thiaw replaced by Pierre Kalulu, Thiaw was struggling through an injury his shift is over, can Kalulu make a difference? We’ll know shortly.
AC Milan have looked lethargic in attack today, Inter Milan have kept them at bay. Not happened so far for the Rossoneri, Oliver Giroud has been kept quiet, Rafael Leao has had a chance but nothing more. Perhaps they should go for some changes?
A poor challenge from Thiaw on Luataro Martinez and the referee finally pulls out the card, handing the AC Milan centre-back a caution. Milan need to come out all guns blazing, Inter still in control with their 2-0 advantage.
AC Milan with a bright start, a wayward cross from Junior Messias goes out of play, plenty of challengers flying around. Martinez with a studds up challenge on Thiaw, still no yellow card.
The second half begins, Inter Milan hold a 2-0 lead, if they can hold onto that, they’ll become the first team to reach the Champions League final this season. Two goals from the first leg currently the difference between the two great Milan teams in the Derby della Madoninna.
Inter Milan will be very happy with how this match has panned out so far, they lead 2-0 on aggregate, AC Milan trailing 0-2 and they need to come out all guns blazing in the second half. Remember, Inter haven’t reached a UCL final since they last lifted this trophy under Jose Mourinho’s management back in the 2009-10 season.
Halftime here in San Siro, it’s all evenly poised on the night, but Inter have a 2-0 lead on aggregate, they are just 45 minutes away form reaching the final on the Champions League. Can Milan spark a massive comeback in the second half? Stay tuned to find out.
3 minutes added on at the end of the first half, it’s been an all-action first 45 minutes, neither side has dominated so far, it’s been a cagey game so far. Inter Milan would certainly be happy with this, they’re 2-0 up on the aggregate, AC Milan need to up the ante.
Henrick Mkhitaryan picks up an injury, the Algerian has to be replaced by Marcelo Brozovic. Big blow to Inter, Mkhitaryan has been at the heart of many attacks for the Nerazzurri.
Big save from Mike Maignan at the other end, a flick-on from Edin Dzerko but a sublime point-blank save from the Milan goalie, meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez fires wide after creating space but failed to hit the mark.
Acerbi has been resolute so far, Inter Milan marking Olivier Giroud very well, meanwhile a counter-attack from AC Milan, Rafael Leao fires a left-footed shot that sails narrowly wide of the mark, Onana glad to see it go wide.
Denzel Dumfries goes head first diving into a challenge, Theo Hernandez was also competing with the ball, referee gives away a free-kick to Inter for the hefty challenge.
AC Milan clear their lines, wave after wave of Inter attacks, Maignan punches the ball clear after a corner, and some desperate defending but the Rossoneri clear their lines. Inter pushing for the opener.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan fires narrowly wide after being expertly found by his teammate, the Algerian fires wide, Inter looking for that third goal which could kill off the tie. Denzel Dumfries meanwhile tries to find Martinez but his cross his hooked away by Thiaw.
Nothing but respect between the two coaches, Stefano Pioli, and Simone Inzaghi.
AC Milan and Inter Milan remain evenly poised at 0-0, some scrappy football from both teams. Milan continue to dominate the possession, Inter looking threatening on the break.
Offside flag comes to AC Milan’s rescue, a counter-attack from Inter Milan but Mike Maignan make a big save however, the referee raised his flag and the Rossoneri survive to fight another day.
A good chance for AC Milan, showing some early intent, Giroud gets on the end of a cross which is hooked away by Darmian. Andre Onana makes a crucial save from Brahim Diaz’s shot to keep it scoreless.
Inter Milan are dominating the possession early on, there have been a couple of chances for both sides, but just a single shot on target so far. Maignan saved it comfortably.
Kickoff in San Siro, Inter Milan attacking left to right in their famed blue, AC Milan attacking right to left.
Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave Inter a 2-0 lead and they will be eyeing to hold onto that advantage and reach their first-ever Champions League final since they last lifted the coveted trophy back in 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship.
AC Milan on the other hand are the second most successful team in the competition having won 7 Champions League title and they will be hoping to mount an epic comeback in the second leg.
Stefano Pioli’s side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spezia in the Serie A after their defeat to Inter last week, hardly the ideal preparation for the Champions League second leg after which the players were confronted by the club’s ultras in a rare scene after the match.
Milan will hope to count on the likes of Rafael Leao who missed the first leg due to a thigh injury but as per reports, he is likely to return for the second leg. Also, the Rossoneri will aim to fare better defensively after their back line was ripped to shreds by the likes of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Dzeko and Nico Barella. The onus will be on the likes of Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz to inspire Milan to a comeback victory.
Inter on the hand, will hope to hold onto their advantage from the first leg, the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo 4-2 in the Serie A to continue their winning momentum.
Dzeko, Mkhitaryan, and Lautaro Martinez are all expected to play a key role should Simone Inzaghi’s side reach what would be their second Champions League final in nearly two decades.
Whenever AC Milan and Inter Milan lock horns it’s quite the occasion, but their latest meeting promises all the more fireworks with a place in the Champions League final up for grabs.
The winner of the second leg will advance to the final in Istanbul to take on the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City which is currently level at 1-1.