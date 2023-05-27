Inter Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Match Live?

A high-flying Inter Milan will host Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday. The Nerazzurri recently clinched their second consecutive Coppa Italia by defeating Fiorentina in the final. Inter have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League final in impressive fashion. This match against Atalanta will be key for Simone Inzaghi’s side as they are currently third in the Serie A standings. It is worth noting that Inter have scored seven goals across their last two Serie A home matches. So, few will bet against Inter on Sunday.



Atalanta will fancy their chances against Inter. The visitors have registered four wins in their last six matches and will be looking to bring their A game against the mighty Inter Milan. They were beaten 3-2 by Inter in November’s reverse fixture. That defeat will be on their mind when they take the field on Sunday.



Ahead of the match between Inter Milan and Atalanta, here is all you need to know:



On what date will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta be played?



The match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will be played on May 28, Sunday.



Where will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta be played?



The match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will be played at the San Siro in Milan.



At what time will the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta begin?



The match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will begin at 12:15 am IST, on May 28.



Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta?



The match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.



How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Atalanta?



The match between Inter Milan and Atalanta will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:



Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan De Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa, Romelu Lukaku



Atalanta Predicted Starting Line-up: Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini, Davide Zappacosta, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Ademola Lookman, Rasmus Hojlund