Inter Milan vs Benfica Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Inter Milan vs Benfica Coverage on TV And Online

Inter Milan earned a massive advantage after getting the better of Benfica 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku scored for the Nerazzurri in that fixture. The Italian side will now be aiming to see off their Portuguese opponents in the second leg of the tie scheduled to be played at the San Siro in Milan on Thursday. Inter Milan’s poor form in recent times will certainly be a point of major concern for head coach Simone Inzaghi ahead of the crunch Champions League encounter. The Italian giants could only manage to clinch one win in their last five games across all competitions. In their last game, Inter Milan were defeated 0-1 by Monza in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Benfica will come into the fixture after enduring three back-to-back losses in all competitions. Roger Schmidt’s men currently claim the top spot on the domestic league points table.

When will the Inter Milan vs Benfica, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and Benfica will be played on April 20, Thursday.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Benfica, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Benfica will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Inter Milan vs Benfica, Champions League 2022-23 match start?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and Benfica will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Inter Milan vs Benfica, Champions League 2022-23 match?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan and Benfica will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Benfica, Champions League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Champions League match between Inter Milan vs Benfica will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Inter Milan vs Benfica?

Inter Milan predicted starting line-up: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglou, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Benfica predicted starting line-up: Odisseas Vlachodimos, Gilberto Junior, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Alex Grimaldo, Florentino Luis, Chiquinho, Fredrik Aursnes, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Ramos

