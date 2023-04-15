Inter Milan vs Monza Live Football Streaming: How to Watch For Serie A 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Inter Milan will hope to return to the winning ways when they welcome Monza in the next assignment of the Serie A. San Siro will host the contest on April 16 and the match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Inter Milan are coming off a commanding 2-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final but they haven’t tasted success in the Italian league for a prolonged period.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Advertisement

They did manage to avoid their fourth consecutive defeats in the last game against Salernitana, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Monza also have not been at their best this season. They could not record a single win in their previous four Serie A fixtures. The side were held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese in the last game.

As per the present Serie A standings, Inter Milan are fifth in the table with 51 points in 29 games. In contrast, Monza have managed to win just 9 games so far this season and are currently reeling at No 13 in the points tally.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza; here is all you need to know:

When will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza will take place on April 16, Sunday.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Inter Milan vs Monza be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza will be played at San Siro in Milan.

Advertisement

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Inter Milan and Monza will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Inter Milan vs Monza Serie A 2022-23 match?

Inter Milan vs Monza match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Monza Serie A 2022-23 match?

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Monza match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Inter Milan vs Monza Possible Starting XIs

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Onana, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Gosens, Correa, Lukaku

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Monza Predicted Starting Line-up: Di Gregorio, Izzo, Mari, Marlon, Ciurria, Sensi, Rovella, Augusto, Pessina, Caprari, Petagna

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here