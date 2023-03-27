Ireland vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to watch UEFA EURO Qualifiers live?

Ireland will host France in a riveting fixture of the UEFA EURO Qualifiers on March 28. Didier Deschamps’ side will be high on confidence when they travel to Dublin. Kylian Mbappe and Co had routed a formidable Netherlands team 4-0 in their last match. Therefore, few will bet against France on Tuesday. Since suffering a 3-2 defeat against Ireland in a 1982 World Cup qualifier, Les Blues have avoided defeat in each of their last seven meetings with the Republic of Ireland. In fact, they have won four of their last five matches.

Besides, Deschamps will be extremely happy with the way Mbappe has started his captaincy era. On the other hand, Ireland’s Seamus Coleman remains a doubt for the game against Les Blues. Coleman had also missed the game against Latvia. Ireland should take heart from their performance against Latvia. If they play to their potential, they can certainly cause some trouble to the star-studded France side.

For France, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Pavard and Olivier Giroud may be roped in the starting XI by Deschamps.

Ahead of the match between Ireland and France, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Ireland and France be played?

The match between Ireland and France will be played on March 28.

Where will the match between Ireland and France be played?

The match between Ireland and France will be played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

What time will the match between Ireland and France begin?

The match between Ireland and France will begin at 12:15 am IST, on March 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Ireland and France?

The match between Ireland and France will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Ireland and France?

The match between Ireland and France will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website and JioTV.

Ireland Probable Starting Line-up: Bazunu; Egan, Collins, O’Shea; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, O’Dowda; Ferguson, Obafemi

France Probable Starting Line-up: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

