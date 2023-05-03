Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr to Go Back to Real Madrid? Here's the Truth

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in a high-profile deal in January this year. The lucrative deal would see the Portuguese superstar earn a staggering £175 million a year and ties him to Al-Nassr until June 2025. However, latest reports suggest that Ronaldo’s future with Al-Nassr is looking uncertain. The talismanic striker is already thinking about quitting the Saudi Pro League after just four months. Ronaldo is desperate to leave Al-Nassr and once again play for La Liga giants Real Madrid, reported EI Nacional. He and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are hoping to return to Madrid – the city in which they met. But it seems that Ronaldo’s attempts to return to Real Madrid as a player have been rejected. Reportedly, Real Madrid are only open to offer Ronaldo an ambassadorial role at the club when he hangs up his boots. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to be against the return of Ronaldo as he does not see the 38-year-old benefiting his club’s sporting project.

The veteran striker is unlikely to accept an ambassadorial role in the Spanish capital. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved tremendous success at Santiago Bernabeu. He scored as many as 451 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid and is one of the greatest players in the club’s history. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ronaldo wants to end his career with Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo considers any other European club.

The EI Nacional reports also suggested that Ronaldo was offered to Atletico Madrid as well. Atletico boss Diego Simeone decided against the switch due to the strong feelings amongst the club’s fanbase.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shock move to Al-Nassr had hiked up the expectations of fans in Riyadh. However, Ronaldo’s arrival coincided with a decline in results as Al-Nassr lost the top spot in the Saudi Pro League and they were even eliminated from the Saudi Arabian Cup. Although Ronaldo has netted 12 league goals in 15 appearances for his new club, his recent form leaves much to be desired.

Fans are hoping that Ronaldo is able to find his mojo in the upcoming games. Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Khaleej in their next league match on May 8.

