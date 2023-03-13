ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Hyderabad FC on Penalties to Storm into Final

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Hyderabad FC 4-3 on penalties in the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

ATKMB defeated HFC 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the final of the Indian Super League, where they will face Bengaluru FC in Goa on March 18.

In their previous meetings this season, in the league stage, both got 1-0 home wins. The first leg of their semi-final, at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium. In the semi-final last season, Hyderabad FC progressed to the final with 3-2 aggregate win over the Mariners, although ATKMB had won the second leg at home.

There was a haze in the air at the Salt Lake Stadium just after the players walked out to warm up ahead of kick-off.

Advertisement

As the start time neared, so did the heavy cloud of smoke weigh down on the playing field.

The Mariners waded tough the haze to get the first attempt on goal in the first minute itself but Kiyan Giri failed to jump high enough.

By the 10th-minute mark, Hyderabad to had a chance of their own. Bartholomew Ogbeche and Mohammad Yasir combined well but the latter’s shot from outside the box sailed over.

With the game rolling on, the directives from Juan Ferrando and Manolo Marquez’s became clearer and so did the view from the stands.

Hyderabad FC was not going to concede. ATK Mohun Bagan wanted to change that.

The pressure started to tell on the HFC defence as Subhasish Bose’s first-time cross, in the 18th minute, was plucked out in the nick of time by Gurmeet Singh.

Three minutes later, Manvir Singh’s short throw-in from the right found the Glan Martins’ feet. He looked around and drilled it from some distance as the shot whizzed past the left post.

In the 26th minute, Manvir came the closest. After cutting back in from the right, he dropped the shoulder to get past a couple of defenders, to take a stinging shot. The keeper flew to make a save but fell short only for the up-right to save his blushes.

Advertisement

Hyderabad managed to survive that burst and looked to hit ATKMB on the counter. Yasir stole the ball from Asish in the 26th minute and sent it over to Halicharan Narzary but his shot was far from on target.

Long rangers prompted either team to step up and close the spaces in between as plays moved on to the wings. There wasn’t much luck there too as clumsy passes and tight marking meant attacks broke down easily.

Advertisement

After the restart, both keepers Gurmeet and Vishal Kaith, were called into action. Poor defending and lack of cohesion contributed to the chaos.

In the 57th minute, Gurmeet was called into action to stop a lovely shot from Hugo Boumous as his side-footed volley across the face of the goal was parried out by the keeper Gurmeet.

Chances came and went for both sides but the score remained the same. The defenders were desperate as the challenges flowed with yellow cards being flashed.

Advertisement

In the 82nd minute, Slavko Damjanovic got a golden chance to put his side ahead from a Petratos free-kick but the ATKMB defender did well to hold off Odei Onaindia but couldn’t get proper contact with his header.

In added time, Carl McHugh headed over the bar after four corners. 90 minutes failed to yield a goal.

Come extra time, the game became more expansive and physical at the same time. Yet there was no breaking the deadlock.

Advertisement

That meant penalties.

Javier Saverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche missed the second and third penalty for Hyderabad FC as ATK Mohun Bagan bagged the tie on penalties.

Read all the Latest Sports News here