ISL 2022-23, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Scores and Latest Updates: Petratos Nets From the Spot, ATKMB 1-0 BFC

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 19:52 IST
Goa, India
ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to face off against Bengaluru FC for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. After nearly six months of intriguing football action which saw 11 teams going hammer and tongs at each other, it’s the Mariners who will take on the Mighty Blues for the coveted ISL trophy. Read More
The goal has lifted the Mariners’ spirit as they seem to be playing with a renewed sense of purpose.
Ashique Kurunian pulls off a brilliant feint on the left flank to take a couple of defenders out of the equation.
The BFC defenders have no option but to bring the 25-year-old down illegally and concede a free kick.
GOAL!
ATKMB lead!
Dimitri Petratos puts his side ahead from the spot after Roy Krishna gives away a penalty for handling the ball inside the danger area.
ATK land the first punch in the summit clash.
ATKMB 1-0 BFC
A sustained period of pressure from Bengaluru gives them an opportunity to go ahead in the game.
BFC unleash a barrage of attempts to put the ball into the net, but the Mariners’ backline holds firm.
Subashish heads away an initial effort from the Blues, before the men from Karnataka recycle the ball for another attack, which is also weathered by the ATKMB defensive unit.
The game is off to a flying start as both teams look to establish an early foothold in the final of the tournament.
Who will draw first blood in the championship game?
BFC are forced to make a change as early as the 3rd minute as Sunil Chhetri comes on to replace Sivasakthi, who is being stretchered off the field.
Unlucky for the youngster, but the Indian legend takes his place on the pitch.
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey walks out to the centre to greet the finalists ahead of the impending kick-off.
The National Anthem plays over the speakers bringing everyone to their feet.
ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation for the big occasion, while Simon Grayson sticks to his 3-5-2 formation in an unchanged lineup for the championship game.
Juan Ferrando: This club has the mentality to win trophies and to win all the time. For me, it’s not pressure, but a pleasure to fight for trophies.
Simon Grayson: We have got a nice balance, the players understand the system and what we’re doing, and the ethos of the club.
Bengaluru FC took the scenic route to the final as they finished the league stage in the fourth position despite their slow start to the season.
Their eliminator game against Kerala Blasters bore witness to some unprecedented scenes as KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lead the team’s walkout from the field before the completion of the game following BFC’s quick free-kick, executed before the ref’s whistle according to Vukomanovic, ended up in the back of the net.
Simon Grayson’s boys outplayed ISL 2022-23 shield winners Mumbai City FC in the double-legged semis.
BFC got the better of the islanders in Mumbai with a 1-0 win away from home in the first leg, but, Des Buckingham’s men clawed their way back into contention as they dug out a 2-1 win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore in the return leg.
A marathon penalty shootout ended 9-8 in BFC’s favour and the Blues sealed their spot in the title clash.
ATK Mohun Bagan finished the league stage in the third position and got the better of defending champions Hyderabad FC in the two-legged semi-final of the tournament.
Both the games in the last four tie between the Mariners and the Nizams ended in a 0-0 draw and a penalty shootout was required to decide who would go through to the final.
Juan Ferrando’s men held there nerves to clinch the tie-breaker 4-3 on penalties as they knocked out Manolo Marquez’s lads to set up a summit clash.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the ISL 2022-23 Final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
The match is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday.
Remember, Bengaluru have already won the ISL once and ATK Mohun Bagan, before their merger with Mohun Bagan had won multiple ISL titles. Since the merger though, this will be their first appearance in the final.
Talking about Simon Grayson’s side, they finished fourth in the league table with 34 points from 20 matches, whereas ATK Mohun Bagan finished on equal points but their goal difference was slightly better.
The Blues thus squared off against Kerala Blasters whom they defeated in the playoffs courtesy of a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal after which they qualified for the final beating Mumbai City 9-8 on penalties.
For the Mariners, they outplayed Odisha in the playoffs and set up a semifinal with the defending champions Hyderabad FC, and after two goalless draws, Juan Ferrando’s side prevailed 4-3 on penalties.
Grayson’s side comes into this fixture on the back of an 11-winning streak having not lost a game since the turn of the year. With both sides looking for the elusive ISL trophy, it should be a cracking game of football tonight.
Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, here’s all you need to know:
What date Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on March 18, Saturday.
Where will the Indian Super League Final match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC be played?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.
What time will the Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC begin?
The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Read all the Latest Sports News here