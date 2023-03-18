ISL 2022-23: Champions ATK Mohun Bagan to be Renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants From Next Season

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), who won their maiden Indian Super League title on Saturday night, will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the next season onwards. The franchise’s owner Sanjeev Goenka made the announcement after the ISL final in Margao on Sunday.

“It is a small announcement but a substantial one. From next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the (ISL final) win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to make the information public," Goenka said shortly after his team’s title triumph.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their maiden ISL title after beating Bengaluru FC on penalties. In the nervy penalty shoot-out, Golden Glove winner Vishal Kaith stepped up for his team for the second game in a row, while no one missed from the spot in a game dictated by penalties throughout.

In a game that ended 2-2 in regulation time, ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Kaith’s save from Bruno Ramires’ in the shootout brought them one step closer.

As the winners, ATKMB took home a prize money of Rs 6 crore, while runners-up Bengaluru FC received Rs 2.5 crore. Mohun Bagan entered the ISL as ATK Mohun Bagan after a merger with ATK in the 2020-21 season.

