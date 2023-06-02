ISL: FC Goa Appoint Manolo Marquez as New Head Coach Until 2025

FC Goa appointed former Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez as the club’s new boss, the Gaurs announced on Friday.

Marquez who led Hyderabad FC to the Indian Super League (ISL) title in 2021-22 will arrive in Goa hoping to restore the club back among the elites in Indian football.

“We are very satisfied to sign with FC Goa, one of the best teams in the country. We’ve already been in the ISL for three years now and it’s a very important aspect to have knowledge of the competition and all the players that compete in the league. I’m confident we’ll have a good, competitive squad this year and we hope that the fans of Goa will enjoy watching their team in Fatorda," said Manolo Marquez after signing on the dotted line for the Gaurs.

“ISL 10 will be a highly competitive season as the teams have gotten stronger with each passing season but we are confident that FC Goa will be in the fight for the higher positions," he added.

The Gaurs who have been one of the most consistent teams in the league having reached the knockout stage of the competition in six out of the nine seasons. However, they haven’t gone past the league stage in their last two campaigns.

Marquez took Hyderabad FC from the bottom of the table to being one of the most consistent sides in the league in the last three seasons.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Manolo and his backroom staff to FC Goa. We’ve admired his work over the years in India and beyond the obvious success he’s had on the field, it’s been his ability to make the team a greater sum of its parts that convinced us to pursue him to take the role at FC Goa.

“The camaraderie and champion mentality that he instilled in the Hyderabad dressing room is something we hope he can develop here. We have no doubt that Manolo along with his backroom staff will instil that mentality here and we look forward to him taking charge of the team," he added.

He managed Hyderabad FC for 75 matches across all competitions and had a win% of 48. Since Marquez’s arrival in Indian football, only ATK Mohun Bagan has picked up more points (111) than his Hyderabad FC side (109), which shows the consistency with which his team has played.

The 54-year-old is known to play an assertive, possession-based style of play and is also known to groom youngsters and improve them over the course of time. FC Goa who have a similar philosophy as a club will therefore be a perfect match for Marquez who will look to win the ISL title for the second time in his career with his new team. The Gaurs who have played the most number of matches and have scored the most number of goals in ISL history are yet to win the elusive title having won the League Winners’ Shield in 2019-20 and will hope to end the drought with the Spaniard in charge.