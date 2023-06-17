ISL: Karanjit Singh Signs Contract Extension With Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Friday announced the extension of the contract of veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for a period of one year.

The custodian extends his stay at the club until 2024, and this extension will see Karanjit Singh continue in his role as a part of the Kerala Blasters’ goalkeeping unit.

Commenting on the contract extension of Karanjit Singh, Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters, said,"Karanjit has a wealth of experience that holds our entire goalkeeping squad in good stead. His work ethic and bonding with the coaches and the rest of the squad make him a team player to the core. I hope he has a good upcoming season with us."

A two-time ISL champion with Chennaiyin FC, Karanjit Singh made a switch to the Blasters during the 2021-22 mid-season transfer window.

Advertisement

The shot-stopper has accumulated 51 appearances for the two clubs and has kept 14 clean sheets and made over 120 saves across his six seasons in the ISL.