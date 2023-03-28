Home » Football » ISL: Manolo Marquez to Leave Hyderabad FC at End of Season

ISL: Manolo Marquez to Leave Hyderabad FC at End of Season

Hyderabad FC announced Manolo Marquez will be leaving his position at the end of the 2022-23 season

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:15 IST

Hyderabad, India

ISL: Manolo Marquez at Hyderabad FC (FSDL)
Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC’s head coach Manolo Marquez will be leaving his position at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Spanish coach, who led Hyderabad to a historic ISL title in the 2021-22 season, and a semifinal in the current season, had informed the club of his decision to leave in advance.

However, Marquez will remain in charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, which includes the upcoming Super Cup and the playoff for continental spot.

Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “It’s been three incredible seasons for the Club under Manolo. On behalf of everyone at HFC, I would like to thank Manolo for his immense contribution, putting the club amongst the best in the League."

“Manolo informed of his decision to leave in the beginning of February itself to give us adequate time to find a suitable replacement. This shows the respect he has towards the club," he added.

Speaking of his decision, Marquez said, “It has been three wonderful and extraordinary seasons with Hyderabad, and for that I thank everyone at the club. However, the season is not over yet. We have a very important competition, the Super Cup, where we want to compete and win."

Since arriving in Hyderabad in August 2020, the Spaniard has revolutionized a young squad that has improved consistently over the last three seasons, finishing 5th in 2020-21 (29 pts), 2nd in 2021-22 (38 pts), and 2nd in 2022-23 (42 pts), which is HFC’s best ever tally.

Hyderabad FC have announced that the club is “already in process of finalising the replacement and will make an announcement at an appropriate time".

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author

Ritayan Basu

first published: March 28, 2023, 15:15 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 15:15 IST
