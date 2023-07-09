ISL Transfer News: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announce Signing of India Defender Anwar Ali

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday boosted their backline, roping in young national defender Anwar Ali, fresh from his exploits in India’s SAFF Championship triumph.

"The Warrior Arrives! Anwar Ali is a Mariner!" the defending Indian Super League champions announced on their official Twitter handle without disclosing the particulars of the contract.

The tweet is accompanied by a video depicting the roller-coaster journey of the 22-year-old Punjab lad who was diagnosed with a rare heart disease, two years after he made a promising debut at the U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

Anwar was subsequently banned by the national federation (AIFF) as he had to battle it out in the court and made a comeback in the 2021 Durand Cup.

Ali starred for Delhi FC in the Durand Cup and in the I-League Qualifiers in 2021 where he finished as the top scorer for his side that paved his ISL entry with FC Goa, where he spent 15 months.

"Every player has a dream to play in Kolkata. Since childhood I always wanted to play here," Anwar said in a club statement.

"Mohun Bagan is the oldest club in India, with a lot of history and heritage. I’m really excited to don the green and maroon jersey.

"I’m flooded with messages from Mohun Bagan supporters after the news trickled in. It will be a big inspiration and motivation to give my best." The centre-back impressed with his long-ball skills in the SAFF Championship recently, and he would look to form the core of their backline with Albanian acquisition Armand Sadiku, Brendan Hamill and Florentin Pogba.

They also have the Indian duo of Subhasish Bose and Pritam Kotal in their defence.

"I still have a lot to learn, and have age on my side. With a team full of stars, I’m looking forward to making use of the opportunity. It’s a challenge to fit into the team’s scheme of things," Anwar said.

He further said he’s looking forward to winning his maiden ISL title with Mohun Bagan.