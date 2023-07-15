'Train Line, Sea Link, Coastline, Two Fortresses': Ranbir Kapoor's Take on Mumbai City FC's New Logo - WATCH

ISL side Mumbai City FC released the new crest of the club on Friday, with superstar actor and co-owner of the Mumbai-based franchise, Ranbir Kapoor, rocking up in the brand new kit of the team.

The Bollywood actor, an ardent fan of the sport of football himself, explained why the symbology, and reasons behind the new crest as MCFC attempt to usher in a new era in Indian football.

“I love it. It’s very simple," the 40-year-old actor began.

“There is a certain modernisation from where we began in year 1," he continued.

“We’re still keeping the train link, the sea link and the coastline. The two fortresses and the circular shape that is of course from the City football group and all the sister clubs around the world," he said explaining the elements present in the new design.

He also touched upon the philosophy that runs through the club and the ethos the Maharashtra-based side have the core of their development.

“I think when we started, the philosophy of the club was to always be resilient and to bring passion, and fairplay. I think the people of Mumbai city and the fans of Mumbai City represent that culture, so I’m really happy with the new crest," he opined.

Kapoor also thanked the fans of the team and reflected on the journey of the ISL league shield holders and 2020-21 season title winners.

“I think the club is more the fans’ than anybody else’s. The kind of support they have shown to us over the last 10 years has been amazing," the son of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said.

He also shed light on the involvement of the fans in the redesign of the club’s logo.

“Even when we were designing the crest, there was a consultation with the fans and we got them involved to really be a part of the process because this club is nothing without the fans," he elucidated.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, we have won the ISL League shield twice, a championship. We also did really well at the AFC championship."