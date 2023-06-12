ISL Transfer News: Rowllin Borges Joins FC Goa on Loan, Chennaiyin FC Clear Out Foreigners as Bengaluru FC Extend Aleksandar Jovanovic Deal

Rowllin Borges has joined FC Goa on loan from Mumbai City FC, the two clubs announced on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who is currently with the Indian national team competing in the Intercontinental Cup is set to add more firepower to the FC Goa midfield and will look to revitalise his career under Manolo Marquez.

The 31-year-old comes returns to his home state after having won the Indian Super League (ISL) once, the League Winners’ Shield twice in the last three years and with 33 Indian national caps to his name at the time of writing.

“I always felt that I would play for FC Goa one day - like it was my destiny. Something or the other, though, wasn’t aligned for me to play for my home club, but finally, it has come true. I am very happy," said Borges, after he had signed on the dotted lines.

“I believe this is the start of a new chapter in my career. And I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success."

Hailing from Nuvem in South Goa, Rowllin Borges began his professional career with Sporting Clube de Goa. He featured for them in the I-League for four straight seasons between 2012 and 2016 before getting his first taste of ISL in the league’s third season when he signed for NorthEast United.

A short-term loan move to East Bengal followed for the footballer, who then returned to the Highlanders the following season. The next two years saw Rowllin emerge as one of the best midfielders in the league helping NorthEast United FC to their first playoff appearance in the 2018-19 season.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the 30-year-old shifted base to Mumbai City, with whom he lifted the ISL League Winners Shield twice in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. He also lifted the ISL trophy in 2021 with the Islanders and played in the AFC Champions League for them the following year.

Chennaiyin FC bid farewell to six players

Chennaiyin FC announced on Sunday the departures of six foreign players that includes some of the key members of their team last season.

Abdenasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic, Julius Duker, Kwame Karikari, Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi will leave the club a day after the club announced the departure of head coach Thomas Brdaric.

El Khayati was one of the most creative foreign players in the league last season making 14 goal contributions and won admirers with his mazy skills.

Sliskovic was Chennaiyin FC’s second-highest goalscorer with eight strikes to his name and was a real threat in the air. Karikari ended the season strongly for the Marina Machans scoring four goals for the team.

Duker was one of the top midfield players in the league last season with the third most successful tackles in the league. He was also seventh in terms of delivering the most successful passes in the top flight.

Hakhamaneshi and Diagne also played key roles for the team in Brdaric’s set up but Chennaiyin FC will now look to rebuild under a new head coach.

Aleksandar Jovanovic extends Bengaluru FC stay

Bengaluru FC have extended defender Aleksandar Jovanovic’s stay at the club one year, the club announced on Sunday.