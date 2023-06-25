ISL Transfer News: Armando Sadiku Pens 2-year Deal With Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant signed Albanian centre forward Armando Sadiku on a two-year contract, the Mariners announced on Sunday.

The 32-year-old grabbed the headlines by scoring the solitary goal in Albania’s historic win over Romania in Euro 2016.

With the addition of Sadiku, Mohun Bagan will now have a lethal attacking lineup with Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos already in their ranks. The club is also likely to rope in A-League’s Central Coast forward Jason Cummings. According to reports, Jaoni Kauko will be let go after the Finish mid-fielder can’t recover in time from injury.

“As of now, there is a commendable impression of Indian football in Spain. Players from the Spanish leagues have sung praises about the level of the game and the league in this country. I started finding out more about and became interested in the ISL after Mohun Bagan contacted me," Armando Sadiku said.

“Once I validated my findings, I let the club’s management know within a week that I was keen to play in India. Mohun Bagan has a century-old rich heritage in Indian football. The mere prospect of donning the jersey for this 133-year-old club excites me like none other.

“I hope that with my new teammates, we shall be able to repeat the ISL triumph like last season. Additionally, my goal will be to aid the club in winning the trophies in the other competitions as well," Sadiku added.

A known name in the Spanish League, Sadiku last played for La Liga 2 side FC Cartagena and has a current market value of Rs 5.6 crore, according to ‘transfermarket’.

Sadiku is believed to be a replacement for Mohun Bagan’s Finnish midfield maestro Joni Kauko who sustained an ACL injury in their match against FC Goa and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Sadiku has played 38 matches for his country Albania and scored 12 goals.