ISL Transfer News: Goalkeeper Vikram Singh Roped in by Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have signed goalkeeper Vikram Singh on a one-year deal, the club said on Wednesday.

Vikram, who most recently turned out for Aizawl FC in the I-League, will be part of the Blues’ roster for the upcoming ISL campaign.

ALSO READ| ‘Always Believe In’: Chelsea Post Thank You Note for N’Golo Kante Following Saudi Switch

"I’m really excited to start a new journey as I believe it is one that will help me progress as a goalkeeper. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the coaches and of course the fans who are famous all over the country," said Vikram, after putting pen to paper on his deal.

Advertisement

Mumbai-born Vikram is a graduate of the Mumbai City FC Academy and has turned out for Fateh Hyderabad FC in the past. He was also part of the Islanders’ League title-winning squad in 2020-21. In 2022-23, Vikram made 12 appearances for Aizawl, as they finished seventh in the League.

"Vikram showed glimpses of promise with Aizawl FC, and we believe that working with our coaches and the other ’keepers in our system will really help him take his game to the next level.