ISL Transfer News: Goalkeeper Vikram Singh Roped in by Bengaluru FC

Mumbai-born Vikram is a graduate of the Mumbai City FC Academy, and has turned out for Fateh Hyderabad FC in the past. He was also part of the Islanders’ League title-winning squad in 2020-21. In 2022-23, Vikram made 12 appearances for Aizawl, as they finished seventh in the League

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 16:33 IST

Bengaluru, India

Vikram Singh (Twitter)

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have signed goalkeeper Vikram Singh on a one-year deal, the club said on Wednesday.

Vikram, who most recently turned out for Aizawl FC in the I-League, will be part of the Blues’ roster for the upcoming ISL campaign.

"I’m really excited to start a new journey as I believe it is one that will help me progress as a goalkeeper. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the coaches and of course the fans who are famous all over the country," said Vikram, after putting pen to paper on his deal.

Mumbai-born Vikram is a graduate of the Mumbai City FC Academy and has turned out for Fateh Hyderabad FC in the past. He was also part of the Islanders’ League title-winning squad in 2020-21. In 2022-23, Vikram made 12 appearances for Aizawl, as they finished seventh in the League.

"Vikram showed glimpses of promise with Aizawl FC, and we believe that working with our coaches and the other ’keepers in our system will really help him take his game to the next level.

    "He has all the right attributes to evolve into a goalkeeper at the highest level, and we believe his addition can improve our unit as a whole," said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 16:33 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 16:33 IST
