ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC Sign English Striker Curtis Main

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the acquisition of English striker Curtis Main on a one-year deal, with an optional one-year extension, that currently runs through to the end of the 2023-24 season.

Main, who most recently turned out for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, began his youth career at Sunderland AFC, and is a product of the Darlington FC Academy.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be part of such a great club. I had a few conversations with the manager and I really liked how they went. He has a great reputation and has thus far done an excellent job at the club and hopefully I can come in and build on the success. I’m looking forward to joining the team, and getting started in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about," said Main, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

Born in South Shields, Main became the youngest player to represent Darlington when he came off the bench in a League Two encounter against Peterborough at just 15 years and 318 days of age.

Stints at Middlesborough, Doncaster Rovers and Portsmouth followed with Main scoring five goals during his time at Fratton Park as Portsmouth gained promotion to League One in his first season.

In 2018, Main made the move to Scotland with Motherwell.

“He did very well last year for St Mirren and is a whole-hearted striker who works extremely hard for his team, has good hold-up play and will be a valuable asset," said Blues’ head Coach Simon Grayson.

“He was desperate to come to India, despite having the opportunity to sign longer contracts in the UK as he wanted a new challenge."

After signing for Aberdeen in 2019, Main spent two seasons with the Dons before moving back to England with Shrewsbury Town in 2020.