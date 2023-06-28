ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru Rope in Defender Slavko Damjanovic, Mumbai City Agree Extension With Phurba Lachenpa

Indian Super League-winning Montenegrin centre-back Slavko Damjanovic has penned a one-year contract with Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

Damjanovic was part of ATK Mohun Bagan’s title-winning campaign last season and he would look to fill in the void left by the departure of Sandesh Jhingan who has joined FC Goa.

“The club has had two great seasons but have been unlucky not to win the ISL title," the 30-year-old said in a club statement.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates, the coaching staff and supporters. The aim is to give the fans the Indian Super League title, and I hope to be part of a squad that has a successful season."

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Football Transfer News Live Updates: Man City Out of Race For Declan Rice, Bayern Munich Gunning For Harry Kane

Born in Niksic, Montenegro, part of the erstwhile Yugoslavia, Damjanovic turned out for Montenegrin clubs Celik Nik ic, Mogren, Sutjeska Nik ic and Mornar, before moving to Serbia and playing with Spartak Subotica and Backa 1901.

Damjanovic went on to have stints in South Africa, Hungary and Uzbekistan before signing for Chennaiyin FC in 2021.

“Slavko is a well-experienced ISL defender who really impressed when he played for ATK Mohun Bagan against us last year. He’ll bring a fantastic attitude, winning mentality, strength and balance to our defensive unit," said Blues’ head coach Simon Grayson.

“Overall, I’m really pleased to sign him because we’re bringing in a bit of experience that we’ll need after losing Sandesh (Jhingan)."

ALSO READ| Bayern Munich Sever Sponsorship Ties With Qatar Airways Following Fans’ Protests

Advertisement

Damjanovic, who stands at 6’2", has 29 ISL appearances to his name across two seasons, and scored his only ISL goal in February 2023, when he opened the scoring in the Kolkata derby as ATK Mohun Bagan won 2-0 against East Bengal.

Slavko is the first of the Blues’ foreign signings ahead of the new season, with the club having already announced the arrivals of winger Halicharan Narzary and goalkeeper Vikram Singh.

Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced extension of contract with Sikkim goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa by three years, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Advertisement

Lachenpa had joined Mumbai City FC in 2020 after becoming the Best Goalkeeper of the I-League 2019 while playing for Real Kashmir.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Stocks Up with Anticipation of Sale to Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim

“This club has backed me, encouraged me and gave me the freedom to express myself. I want to continue to work hard for all the staff, the management, the fans and I want to repay the trust Des Buckingham has put in me," Lachenpa said in a club statement.

MCFC head coach Des Buckingham said, “Phurba had a good breakout season after waiting so long for his opportunity. He is a young and talented goalkeeper who has shown his qualities in numerous games last season. He is a humble and extremely hard working player that has progressed his overall game well in the last 12 months."

Advertisement

Lachenpa made a strong start for the MCFC in the Indian Super League semifinal in the 2020-21 season, coming off the bench in the penalty shootout against FC Goa and help the Islanders reach their first-ever final in the competition.

In the AFC Champions League, Lachenpa featured for Mumbai City FC in five out of their six matches and also became a regular starter for the club in the ISL.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Kalvin Philips to Manchester United? Reports Say City Flop May Move to Old Trafford

In the club’s Champions League campaign, he was also adjudged the Man-of-the-Match on one occasion.

Born in Sikkim, Lachenpa started off with the youth side of Shillong Lajong.