ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Rope in Irfan Yadwad on a Multi-year Deal

Chennaiyin FC signed Irfan Yadwad after starring in Bengaluru United's I-League 2 campaign

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:26 IST

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of young talented striker Irfan Yadwad as the club’s sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.

    • “To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity," Irfan expressed his excitement on joining the club.

    The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United’s run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals. He also struck 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka’s first-tier football division. Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as top scorer with eight goals.

