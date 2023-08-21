ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Rope in Midfielder Cristian Battocchio

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of Cristian Battocchio as their fourth foreign acquisition of the new season. Battocchio has joined up with the rest of the squad in Guwahati and could be in contention to make their squad ahead of the Durand Cup quarterfinal.

“I’m very happy. I was waiting for the day that I come to India. I feel really good because the club and the coach wanted me here. The coach spoke to me and showed me that he had a plan for me here. I spoke to a lot of people and they had only good things to say about this club so I’m very happy to be here", Argentinia-born Battocchio said after the move.

The midfielder kickstarted his career in Europe with Serie A outfit Udinese in 2009. He was named captain of their youth side before being called up to the first team where he also made three appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

“We’re delighted to bring Cristian Battocchio to the club. We’ve certainly been chasing him for a long time because he had a number of offers. But he understands what we are as a club and everything that is great about this club. We’re delighted to have a quality player who has had a fantastic career and we’re excited to have him put on the Chennaiyin shirt and make the fans proud," Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said on the 31-year-old’s acquisition.

In 2012, Battocchio moved to Watford where he made 66 appearances in the Championship and FA Cup among other competitions. He also had seven goals and five assists in his time there and won “Watford Goal of the Season" in 2012-13.

Born in Rosario he also made 131 appearances for French side, Stade Brestois 29. In the 2018/19 season he helped the team finish second in Ligue 2 earning promotion to the French first division (Ligue 1).

In 2019 he also scored a hat-trick for the club which was Brest’s first top-flight hat-trick in almost 29 years.