ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defensive Duo; Odisha FC Rope in Lalliansanga Renthlei

Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of talented defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season. The club announced the signing through their social media handles on Sunday.

Ankit, who plays right back has one goal from 38 ISL appearances to his name and joins Marina Machans from East Bengal FC. The 26-year old’s experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defence.

“I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them," Ankit Mukherjee commented.

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC who remain committed towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent. The promising centre back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

Meanwhile, Bijay Chhetri too was excited with this break, he said, “I’m very happy and excited to be part of Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club. I will give my 100% to help the club grow. I have heard a lot about the fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Supermachans and B-Stand Blues."

Addition of Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri will greatly enhance the defensive capabilities of Chennaiyin FC and elevate the team’s performance.

Odisha FC sign Lalliansanga Renthlei

Odisha FC have completed the transfer of midfielder Lalliansanga Renthlei from Rajasthan United FC on a three-year deal, the club announced the signing through their social media handles on Sunday.