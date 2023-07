ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Goalkeeper Prateek Singh and Defender Sachu Siby

Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the signing of talented goalkeeper Prateek Kumar Singh and defender Sachu Siby to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season.

This will be the first outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) for both youngsters who have shown great promise and potential in the domestic circuit.

Chandigarh-born Prateek is a product of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and has represented ATK at the youth level. The 23-year-old began his professional career with Chennai City FC in 2019 and has played 15 matches so far.

“I am extremely excited to embark on this new journey with Chennaiyin FC. I’m looking forward to having a great season with my new teammates and the fans," Prateek commented.