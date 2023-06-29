ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Sign Sweden Fernandes on Multi-year Deal

Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of exciting young midfielder Sweden Fernandes as the club’s first signing for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old from Goa joins the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after promising performances at Neroca FC last season on loan from Hyderabad FC. He registered three goals and one assist in 15 matches for the I-League outfit.

Fernandes’ signing underlines Chennaiyin FC’s commitment towards nurturing and developing young Indian talent.