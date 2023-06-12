ISL Transfer News: East Bengal FC Sign Borja Herrera on 1-year Deal

East Bengal FC, on Monday, roped in Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera on a one-year contract. The 30-year-old joins the Red & Gold brigade on a free transfer after his one-year contract with Hyderabad FC expired at the end of May.

A vital cog in Hyderabad FC’s (HFC) setup last season, Borja was instrumental in guiding the Nizams to their second consecutive ISL semi-finals. The Spaniard was an influential presence in HFC’s midfield and proved his worth by scoring four goals, making five assists and creating 32 chances in his maiden ISL campaign.

Advertisement

Besides featuring in all of HFC’s 22 ISL matches, Borja also played five matches in the Durand Cup and three matches in the Super Cup, finishing with an overall tally of five goals and nine assists last season. In addition to his attacking prowess, Borja can also contribute defensively.

Commenting on Borja’s inclusion in the East Bengal FC squad, Mr Debabrata Mukherjee of Emami Group said, “Borja is one of the most complete midfielders in the ISL. His depth of experience and leadership qualities will provide plenty of strength to our team both on and off the ground."

For Borja, representing East Bengal FC gives him an opportunity to play for the club’s huge fan base and participate in the iconic Kolkata derby. He said, “I am excited to continue my footballing journey in India. After a great season with Hyderabad FC, I now want to travel to Kolkata and be a Red & Gold. We are all aware of East Bengal FC’s rich legacy, so when I got the offer to be a part of this great club, I didn’t have to think twice."

Advertisement

He added, “I am also looking forward to playing in the Kolkata Derby, which, I’ve heard, is one of the biggest derbies in Asia. I would like to thank coach Carles (Cuadrat), Emami Group and the club for valuing my experience and showing faith in me."

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat praised his compatriot’s versatility, saying, “Borja is a fantastic addition to the squad. He is technically very sound and his versatility on the left side will help both our offence and defence. Having already played a season in India, he has become accustomed to the level of competition in the ISL. He was a vital member of the Hyderabad FC squad last season, and I am sure that his impressive workrate will benefit us immensely."

Advertisement

Born in Las Palmas, Borja rose through the youth ranks of his hometown clubs UD Las Palmas and Huracan before making his senior professional debut for CF Union Viera in Tercera Division during the 2012-13 season.