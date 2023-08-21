ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Sign Carl McHugh on Two-year Deal

Indian SUper League side FC Goa completed their foreign quota of signings for the ongoing season after having secured the services of Irish star Carl McHugh. The 30-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract with the Gaurs, which will see him wear their iconic orange beyond the 2023-24 season.

A two-time winner of the Indian Super League (ISL), McHugh brings with him a wealth of experience in Indian football, thereby sustaining the pattern that FCG has followed of late in terms of new signings.

The former ATK and Mohun Bagan Super Giant footballer is the tenth new addition to the FC Goa this summer, following hot on the heels of Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Carlos Martinez, Odei Onaindia and Victor Rodriguez.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to represent this FCG and I will be doing everything in my power to help make it successful," Carl McHugh said, after signing on the dotted line for FC Goa.

“When I became aware of FC Goa’s interest, it was something I was immediately interested in as well. I think the club has made some very good signings, and obviously the appointment of coach Manolo Marquez was important.

“I’ve played against FC Goa a lot in recent years and it has always been a very difficult fixture. Fatorda is always a tough venue to come and get a result as an opposition player – it will be great to play there for FC Goa now," he further added.