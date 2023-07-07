ISL Transfer News: FC Goa Sign Carlos Martinez, Part Ways with Iker Guarrotxena

FC Goa announced the singing of Carlos Martinez ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. In a footballing career spanning 18 years across 13 different clubs, the spaniard has notched 123 goals and 8 assists from 357 appearances.

The 37-year-old is the seventh new addition to the Gaurs’ squad this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh, Raynier Fernandes and Paulo Retre.

“I’ve followed FC Goa for a while now, and I’m aware of their achievements in Indian football. To be one of the most successful teams in the league, while following a style of play that I’m quite familiar with, made it easy to form an association with the Club," Martinez said, after signing on the dotted line for the Men in Orange.

Advertisement

“The attacking style of play and the fighting spirit that the team has consistently shown over the years excite me, and I’m eager to arrive in Goa soon and join up with my teammates. We’ll challenge together for all the trophies, and I want to make the fans of this team proud," he added.

Commenting on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said, “Carlos is a striker who comes with a proven pedigree for goalscoring. He’s a striker who likes to link up with his team mates to fashion chances and connect the play, but his primary skills are his ability to find the back of the net. His aerial prowess will also add another dimension to our attack and his all round game will make him a very useful asset to the team.

“Off the pitch as well, Carlos is a great motivator and leadership comes naturally to him and we expect him to lend that experience to the team and those around him. We’re excited by his presence in the dressing room and look forward to having him with us," he added.

Advertisement

FC Goa part Ways with Iker Guarrotxena

FC Goa have parted company with Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena after the forward requested to not return to the club owing to personal reasons. After due consideration, the two parties have mutually decided to part ways.