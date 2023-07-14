ISL Transfer News: Gursimrat Singh Gill Signs 3-year Deal With East Bengal

East Bengal announced the signing of Gursimrat Singh Gill on a three-year contract after the expiration of his previous deal with Mumbai City FC. The 25-year-old centre-back has represented several Indian Super League (ISL) teams in the past such as Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

Gursimrat joins his younger brother Prabhsukhan in the East Bengal squad.

“I am glad to welcome the Gill brothers to the East Bengal squad. Both of them made their Hero ISL debuts under me. Even while they were at Bengaluru FC, they never seemed overwhelmed by the presence of the senior players and gave their best in each training session. Hence, I also used them in the AFC Cup at times," said East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat.

A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy & the AIFF Elite Academy, like his brother Prabhsukhan, Gursimrat is excited to join the Red & Gold brigade and will start training in Kolkata.

Prabhsukhan had signed a three-year contract with East Bengal, joining for an undisclosed transfer fee from Kerala Blasters.