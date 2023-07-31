ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Rope in Makan Chothe Ahead of 2023-24 Campaign

Strengthening their Indian core further, ISL side Hyderabad FC have signed winger Makan Chothe on a long-term deal, the club said on Monday.

The youngster pens a three-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with the Yellow and Black.

“It is truly an amazing honour to be here and I cannot wait to get started with my new team," said Chothe, after completing his move to HFC.

Another Manipuri star making an impression in the Indian Super League, Chothe was born in Chandel and joined Minerva Punjab Academy as a 17-year-old breaking into the first team in the 2018-19 campaign.

Chothe scored twice in 26 appearances in the I-League while also impressing in the 2019 AFC Cup for Minerva Punjab.

The youngster made the jump to ISL with FC Goa in 2020 and was a regular in the first team the next season when he made 15 appearances.